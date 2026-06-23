What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen someone do on a plane? – 17 bizarre behaviours at 40,000 feet

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Whether it’s a short or long-haul flight, travelling by plane seems to bring out the weirdest behaviour in passengers.

Perhaps it’s because some people get scared. Maybe it’s because flying feels inherently weird. Either way, Jazzlike-Run-2349 wanted to learn more about people’s experiences on planes by posing this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen someone do on a plane?’

Brace, brace, here are the top replies…

1.

‘A woman had a proper panic attack about flying. The cabin crew moved her to the front, 2 seats from me. They couldn’t calm her down so they asked if anyone on the plane could help. ‘A man stood up and said he was a hypnotist so they sat him next to me and he tried to put her in a trance. I sat there for an hour next to a man continuously whispering into the ear of a sobbing woman. It was very odd!’

-Firm-Engineering2175

2.

‘Some kid was kicking my wife’s seat. She turned around and politely asked him to please stop. ‘The kid’s father was sitting next to him and, out of some motivation I do not understand, encouraged him aloud to “keep kicking her seat.” Seriously unhinged. ‘I called a flight attendant and asked if we could move seats, luckily there was space.’

-Lulu_42

3.

‘Use the bathroom in bare feet on 12+ hour flights, I’ve actually seen this many times and it just baffles me.’

-lucidshred

4.

‘Opened a crate of chickens that were in the aisle. Remote Nepal back in the 1980s. No idea if they got all the chickens back.’

-HomeAl0ne

5.

‘Once watched a guy try to open the emergency exit because he thought it was the bathroom. Flight attendants were… not amused.’

-Tough_Plantain2627

6.

‘Whilst in India, I asked a local chemist if he could give me something that might make my 10 hour flight home more enjoyable, I said I’d like to be completely out of it for the duration. ‘What I really meant is I’d like to be asleep however my choice of words were perhaps poor and badly translated. He gave me a small tablet to take one hour before the flight which I did. For the next 16 hours, I had the most intense hallucinogenic trip I have ever encountered in my entire life.’

-Round_Explanation_63

7.

‘I once had people sitting to my left and to my right who were not using my armrests when I had the middle seat. That was a crazy new experience.’

-clan23

8.

‘I used to fly as a solo child often and talked a lot as a kid. ‘One time an old man who I’d been talking at for some time during the flight gently put his hand on my forearm and calmly said to me, ‘“If you don’t stop talking right now I’m gonna take you into that bathroom over there and beat the shit out of you.”

I did the mouth zip, lock and throw away the key move and that was that. ‘Genuinely, it’s one of the funniest things that’s ever happened to me. Whoever that now probably dead old man in the 90’s was is kind of my hero at this point of my life.’

-revjor

9.