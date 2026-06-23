We’re not saying Nigel Farage is running scared over that secret £5m gift but he even lost it with Nick Ferrari

Politics lbc nick ferrari nigel farage

Nigel Farage wants to talk about Andy Burnham but all anyone wants to ask Nigel Farage about is that undeclared £5m gift he got from an overseas crypto billionaire.

And how comfortable is Farage taking about it? Well, precisely this comfortable after he even got the hump with LBC breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari who’s not exactly his toughest critic. Quite the reverse, in fact.

And the barefaced fury with which Farage attempted to bat away the entirely legitimate scrutiny, the more entertaining it got.

‘I can spend it on Ferraris if I want to!’

‘Then why did you say it was for personal security?’ Nigel Farage is confronted by @NickFerrariLBC on his £5 million crypto gift. It gets very tense… pic.twitter.com/e3w58yqW76 — LBC (@LBC) June 23, 2026

Maybe he should go on James O’Brien’s show next time instead.

And here are just a few of the many comments the snowflake’s latest meltdown prompted.

1.

Pinocchio looks so shifty here. If any other UK party leader took a secret £5m bung from a Thailand-based crypto tycoon, and didn’t declare it, Farage would demand their resignation. And be right too. https://t.co/pXXKl6dowQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2026

2.

He’s floundering terribly whenever he’s asked about the £5m. He knows the investigation isn’t going to go his way. On borrowed time. — Michael D 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@mjd7718) June 23, 2026

3.

Chances of Farage quitting before next election, partly because he hates this sort of questioning, still underpriced. pic.twitter.com/EGrwhQ02Px — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 23, 2026

4.

Nigel Farage is all over the place on this now. It’s incredible, given how long he’s had to come up with a clear line on it. https://t.co/EcRrpsEC0f — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 23, 2026

5.

So Farage doesn’t know why he was given the money, says it’s none of our business what he spent it on but tells us it’s being spent on security but won’t say how much.

Okay. — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) June 23, 2026

6.