Politics lbc nick ferrari nigel farage

We’re not saying Nigel Farage is running scared over that secret £5m gift but he even lost it with Nick Ferrari

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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Nigel Farage wants to talk about Andy Burnham but all anyone wants to ask Nigel Farage about is that undeclared £5m gift he got from an overseas crypto billionaire.

And how comfortable is Farage taking about it? Well, precisely this comfortable after he even got the hump with LBC breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari who’s not exactly his toughest critic. Quite the reverse, in fact.

And the barefaced fury with which Farage attempted to bat away the entirely legitimate scrutiny, the more entertaining it got.

Maybe he should go on James O’Brien’s show next time instead.

And here are just a few of the many comments the snowflake’s latest meltdown prompted.

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