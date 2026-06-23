Politics bbc breakfast nigel farage

Nigel Farage questioned Andy Burnham’s mandate so Sally Nugent used his logic against his own MPs and it was just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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We’ve already featured Nigel Farage’s appearance on BBC Breakfast today, where the estimable presenter Sally Nugent wasn’t letting up on the many and various questions still outstanding about the Reform UK leader’s secret £5m gift.

And it turns out this wasn’t the only time she skewered him like an especially oily kebab.

No, there was also this moment where she picked up the Reform UK man on his suggestion that Labour should call a general election because Burnham – in the same assumption he becomes PM – doesn’t have a mandate.

Nugent took this logic and – what’s the best way of putting this – shoved it back down his throat. And a bloody good show it was too.

Boom!

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Nigel Farage tried to convince BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent that ‘no-one cares at all’ about his £5 million crypto ‘gift’, and she pushed back until he squirmed

Source @King0243_PJC