Nigel Farage questioned Andy Burnham’s mandate so Sally Nugent used his logic against his own MPs and it was just magnificent

Politics bbc breakfast nigel farage

We’ve already featured Nigel Farage’s appearance on BBC Breakfast today, where the estimable presenter Sally Nugent wasn’t letting up on the many and various questions still outstanding about the Reform UK leader’s secret £5m gift.

And it turns out this wasn’t the only time she skewered him like an especially oily kebab.

No, there was also this moment where she picked up the Reform UK man on his suggestion that Labour should call a general election because Burnham – in the same assumption he becomes PM – doesn’t have a mandate.

Nugent took this logic and – what’s the best way of putting this – shoved it back down his throat. And a bloody good show it was too.

Farage on #BBCBreakfast: “If Andy Burnham becomes PM we need a General Election, no mandate!” Sally Nugent: “Do your MPs who defected from the Tories have a mandate?” Watch the chancer’s face as his own logic gets rammed straight back down his throat. Pure gold. This is the… pic.twitter.com/LQZi5WbW6O — King (@King0243_PJC) June 23, 2026

Boom!

1.

Did Sally Nugent eat three shredded wheat this morning?

https://t.co/HAsG43S1Qz — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) June 23, 2026

2.

finally someone asks the questions — Sparx (@footycorner_tv) June 23, 2026

3.

4.

He annoys the fuck out of me, especially when responding with “do you know what” & when he speaks like this — pausing — every –single — word.@Nigel_Farage has no mandate, his only reason to exist in politics is to make himself rich & fuck the country. — Nunya Bisnis (@NunyaBisnis9) June 23, 2026

5.

Sally Nugent did well this morning https://t.co/beNyDWUoIP — akl64 (@scotsdragon64) June 23, 2026

6.

Oh no the Accordion hands are coming out again because he doesn’t want to answer the question — John the white van man (@whitevanjohn) June 23, 2026

7.

What a fucking bell end! https://t.co/4hcZO4vMft — Fiona (@fifisom1) June 23, 2026

And finally …

Oh so nice to see Farage getting stuffed “Nothing travels faster than the speed of light, with the possible exception of bad news, which obeys its own special laws.”

― Douglas Adams — Lord Of the caravan @ Fircombe Hall™ (@Dean24148909) June 23, 2026

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Nigel Farage tried to convince BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent that ‘no-one cares at all’ about his £5 million crypto ‘gift’, and she pushed back until he squirmed

Source @King0243_PJC