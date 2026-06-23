Nigel Farage tried to convince BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent that ‘no-one cares at all’ about his £5 million crypto ‘gift’, and she pushed back until he squirmed

News BBC nigel farage

You’re going to want to sit down to watch this, because it’s a journalist – BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent – holding Farage’s feet to the fire on things he’s said and done. No, really!

She accused him of hypocrisy over his claim that Andy Burnham has no mandate, when his own MPs didn’t opt to hold by-elections when they jumped from the Tory ship.

'Do your MPs who defected from the Tories have a mandate?' Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was questioned on #BBCbreakfast over his calls for a General Election if Andy Burnham replaces Keir Starmer as Prime Ministerhttps://t.co/39gcQ2wDS3 pic.twitter.com/QrTyiPM957 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 23, 2026

She also made him sorry he’d come out of hiding by asking him about his £5 million payment from a crypto billionaire, for which his explanation keeps changing.

'How much of the money have you spent?' Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told #BBCBreakfast 'I've done nothing wrong' when questioned about a £5m gift from billionaire Reform backer Christopher Harborne https://t.co/EzwCYcHHh8 pic.twitter.com/aPZ9VVNzEB — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 23, 2026

“No-one cares!”, otherwise known as the Boris Johnson Lockdown Parties Defence.

People enjoyed seeing him held to account, for a change.

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Farage squirming on BBC breakfast. At last he’s getting a good grilling about the £5m and is losing it. — Isobel Oakeshitt (@isobeloakeshitt) June 23, 2026

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If you have a spare 3 mins and 45 secs today, watch this fantastic grilling by Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast. The very first time I've seen Farage questioned properly about his £5M bung, and it's fair to say, he totally fluffed it. There are points when you can see Farage… pic.twitter.com/fn71FiTtcP — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 23, 2026

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Nigel Forage has an absolute car crash on #bbcbreakfast in an interview which he says nobody cares about his £5 million pound gift, tries to deflect by comparing what Sally Nugent spends her wag s on, how she earns and accuses the BBC of putting him in danger. pic.twitter.com/Qw9Zz39mXB — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 23, 2026

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Hats off to Sally Nugent, we need more of this from the BBC. farage totally exposed and squirming like a weasel. He's got away with it for far too long. #ChargeFarage #faragebung — Rockaway #DefendTheBBC (@Rockawayanyway) June 23, 2026

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Farage became increasingly rude, patronising and visibly twitchy when Sally Nugent pressed him on his £5 million bung from billionaire donor Christopher Harborne. If he can't handle scrutiny on #BBCBreakfast, how can he expect to be taken seriously as a prospective PM? https://t.co/0dskm1Ym8L — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) June 23, 2026

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Nigel Farage condescendingly asserts that nobody cares that he was given £5 million by an overseas crypto-billionaire. As with so much, he is wrong. pic.twitter.com/7fJnGicyBE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 23, 2026

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Thought this was a great interview by Sally Nugent. Farage tried ‘nobody cares’ and when that didn’t work he switched to an ad hominem ‘oh well what about YOUR salary’? If nobody cares, why has he avoided being interviewed about it for many weeks? https://t.co/Gf4hrbNui0 — Kate Cronin (@Katie_Cronin) June 23, 2026

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Just witnessed Sally Nugent holding Farage to account on @BBCBreakfast. The little weasel does not like scrutiny – really showed his true colours. If only the media had done this historically instead of the usual tummy tickle interviews. #thaibribes #bbcbreakfast — longsufferingcat (@lscmeow) June 23, 2026

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That was fantastic. Haven't seen Herr Farage that rattled in quite a while. No wonder he's been in hiding. Well done Sally Nugent — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) June 23, 2026

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