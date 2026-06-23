News BBC nigel farage

Nigel Farage tried to convince BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent that ‘no-one cares at all’ about his £5 million crypto ‘gift’, and she pushed back until he squirmed

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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You’re going to want to sit down to watch this, because it’s a journalist – BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent – holding Farage’s feet to the fire on things he’s said and done. No, really!

She accused him of hypocrisy over his claim that Andy Burnham has no mandate, when his own MPs didn’t opt to hold by-elections when they jumped from the Tory ship.

She also made him sorry he’d come out of hiding by asking him about his £5 million payment from a crypto billionaire, for which his explanation keeps changing.

“No-one cares!”, otherwise known as the Boris Johnson Lockdown Parties Defence.

People enjoyed seeing him held to account, for a change.

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