A classic clip of Prince appearing with The Muppets has been going viral and it’s an utterly joyous watch

Celebrity 1990s prince The Muppets

In 1993, global popstar Prince officially changed his name to that weird squiggle as a protest against his record label, Warner, who he thought were putting limits on his creative control.

He was afterwards referred to as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, and it was under this name (or lack of name) that he hosted an episode of The Muppets Tonight in 1997. Turns out that he was a huge Muppets fan and the compilation clip of the episode shared by Todd Spence on Twitter shows a completely different and joyful side to him.

It’s wonderful stuff.

Prince was such a massive fan of THE MUPPETS, he asked if he could host the Muppets Tonight show in 1997, leading to one of the rare instances we saw a more comedic version of himself instead of the quiet and reserved persona fans were used to 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/aFIYghWW0d — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) June 21, 2026

It went down a storm with the Twitter crowd.

1.

its insane how good prince is in this, almost as if he were a cast member in the muppets show for years — RedakdalAtHome (@RedakdalAtHome) June 21, 2026

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Prince revealed his great sense of comic timing – he was brilliant ❤️💜 — Tim (@LettersfromTim) June 21, 2026

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Dr. Rorschach…….lol — Eddie Daniels (@aero1975b) June 21, 2026

4.

thanks

i needed that — Bungmusturd (@Bung80M8) June 21, 2026

5.

I didn’t even know this existed. Thank you! 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡💜 — NorrisJ007 (@007NorrisJ) June 21, 2026

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This is great. — MN WX GUY (@mnwxguy) June 21, 2026

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He obviously had so much fun doing this 💜 https://t.co/4GC8sfLXvE — Reb (@becksie1977) June 21, 2026

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I love Prince and I love The Muppets, so this is the perfect combo 💜😍 https://t.co/3pvmCaqKE7 — 💃🏼🪩🚲 Lainsuze 🚲🪩💃🏼 (@CyclingLain) June 21, 2026

11.

This is such a gem. So special to watch if you’re a Prince fan https://t.co/XZtNgsM0Gf — ABTejana 🧡🩵🩷 (@MbProfesora) June 21, 2026

12.

Prince on The Muppets….yes, this actually happened https://t.co/cn2se9LyYx — Jim McGonigle (@JimMcGonigle3) June 21, 2026

13.

This is so good! https://t.co/1wylG8rMQG — Cathy K (@ccatko) June 21, 2026

Source @Todd_Spence