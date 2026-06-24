Celebrity 1990s prince The Muppets

A classic clip of Prince appearing with The Muppets has been going viral and it’s an utterly joyous watch

David Harris. Updated June 24th, 2026

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In 1993, global popstar Prince officially changed his name to that weird squiggle as a protest against his record label, Warner, who he thought were putting limits on his creative control.

He was afterwards referred to as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince, and it was under this name (or lack of name) that he hosted an episode of The Muppets Tonight in 1997. Turns out that he was a huge Muppets fan and the compilation clip of the episode shared by Todd Spence on Twitter shows a completely different and joyful side to him.

It’s wonderful stuff.

It went down a storm with the Twitter crowd.

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Source @Todd_Spence