Science Robotics

There’s not enough Nope in the world for this bright pink, Black-Mirroresque robotic skin

Poke Staff. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Harvard Bioengineering PhD student Michio Kawai may have missed his true calling – making props for horror films – if his recent robotics innovation is anything to go by.

In 2024, he and his team revealed that they had devised a way to allow robots to emote more effectively (presumably so we can tell they’re gloating when they take over the world) by attaching living human skin cells to the robots’ resin base.

Here’s how that looks.

Thanks, Michio. We hate it, and it looks like we aren’t alone.

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This checks out.

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Source New Scientist Image Screengrab