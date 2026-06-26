Men have been sharing the ‘unmanly’ things they still do anyway – 19 traits that have the balls to be different

Round Ups r/AskReddit

It’s fair to say that masculinity is going through something of a crisis at the minute. Thanks to the presence of toxic influencers, it’s more confusing than ever for young lads to find their place.

To inject some positivity into the discussion, MuayThaiRunner decided to focus on the positive sides of masculinity. And they did so by asking men to share the so-called ‘unmanly’ things that they still do anyway.

And to get the ball rolling, they even shared a stereotype-defying example of their own:

‘I still love building, and playing with Legos.’

Here are the top replies from the new men over at r/AskReddit…

1.

‘Pee sitting down’

-Agreeable_One8963

2.

‘Wear pink’

-MrHandsRadDay

3.

‘I baby talk my cat and dog.’

-ZedisonSamZ

4.

‘My gf buys me flowers sometimes and I love when she does. Men can like flowers too’

-_877-CASH-NOW_

5.

‘Tearing up watching Disney movies.’

-stupidusername15

6.

‘Fruity cocktails. As soon as warm weather hits I start smashing rum punch, painkillers, tequila sunrise. ‘I’m trying to be in a place called Kokomo, not trying to live up to my dad’s expectations of what a man is.’

-Clean-Challenge7077

7.

‘Showing my emotions’

-Randall_Hickey

8.

‘Therapy. I’d rather face my issues and resolve them than bury them under the bottle.’

-Sal1160

9.

‘I love to cook. I also enjoy housekeeping. My wife is pretty good at woodworking and light mechanical stuff. I don’t see a problem with this since we’ve been happily married for over 20 years.’

-pattydickens

10.