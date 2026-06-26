Probably still the best ‘ruined’ picnic we’ve ever seen, courtesy of Isabella Rossellini and a sheep
Over on Instagram, back in 2023, acting royalty Isabella Rossellini was sharing life lessons. She wrote –
‘Trying to eat a salad in the presence of sheep is a bad idea’
And here’s why.
“Bad idea, I tried a picnic of a salad. But then my sheep came and ate my salad.”
Just between us, we think she sort of allowed that to happen. But who wouldn’t when the salad thief is so adorable?
The clip of her attempted picnic at Mama Farm in New York State got more than 73,000 likes in the first week – picking up lots of comments like these.
Perhaps not a good idea- but an entertaining one, for sure!😂
Springfieldrealestatedarling
Now you eat your sheep. Lesson learned.
reneredzepinoma
I love how your cozy jacket matches the 🐑 sheep!
muffinchop
Those pesky salad eating sheep.
bosquekat
One of those sheep tried to eat my scarf 😂
tanyatagag
Oh my goodness that is so funny!
treebaaake
Sheep are rude.
Happydog1960
But what a happy sheep he is😁
Nargolarefi
Of course, it could have been worse.
I once had a goat near Woodstock NY eat a photo of Marlon Brando out of my bag. A beautiful vintage original photo.
lolascarpitta
ipavon2005 made the almost inevitable comment.
It wasn’t a baaaad idea, just misunderstood
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Nothing to see here – just Sam Neill doing yoga with his pig
Source Isabella Rossellini Image Screengrab