Zia Yusuf demanded a general election because (almost) no-one voted for Andy Burnham and it was a gratuitous self-own visible from space

Politics Andy burnham zia yusuf

Reform UK’s cosplay shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf wants a general election. And when does he want a general election?

Well, ideally before Nigel Farage gives it all up in a huff again. AKA NOW!

0.03% of the British people voted for Burnham. He has no mandate for anything in his speech today. WE NEED A GENERAL ELECTION NOW! — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) June 29, 2026

Well, that is true Andy Burnham was only elected by a single constituency of people but then that’s always been the way with the British political system (unless the PM sits in the House of Lords).

But anyway, that’s not the point. Well, it is, but this really is the point, Yusuf being swallowed up in a giant self-own visible from space (advisory note – strong language ahoy).

1.

0.00000000000000000% of the British people voted for this cunt. https://t.co/jGuaWGUOPC — Skew Spew Barmy Hairdo Curmudgeon Bigot and Smug (@SkewSmug) June 29, 2026

2.

Who has ever voted for you for anything Zia? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 29, 2026

3.

No-one has ever voted for you — pipe down you silly cunt. https://t.co/83kWj63WOb — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) June 29, 2026

4.

I know you've never stood for any election so I understand why you're confused.

No prime minister in our history has ever been directly elected by the public. — Paul paul9115.bsky.social (@PaulMay9115) June 29, 2026

5.

0.00% of the British people have voted for you to do anything And you can’t even get selected as a candidate in your own party… Womp womp — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) June 29, 2026

6.

And no one has voted for you, nor will they since Reform don’t want you to stand for election. https://t.co/fpCw9kYtRZ — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) June 29, 2026

7.

Strange, your party was happy to take defectors and not have by-elections and you yourself aren't elected to anything yet you complain when Labour are doing exactly what is allowed under our current rules. Suck it up cupcake. — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) June 29, 2026

8.

Absolutely no fucker voted for you so sit down and shut up. — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) June 29, 2026

9.

stick to not getting selected as a candidate mate https://t.co/0pxcID50rb — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) June 29, 2026

To conclude …

Source @ZiaYusufUK