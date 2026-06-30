Politics Andy burnham zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf demanded a general election because (almost) no-one voted for Andy Burnham and it was a gratuitous self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Reform UK’s cosplay shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf wants a general election. And when does he want a general election?

Well, ideally before Nigel Farage gives it all up in a huff again. AKA NOW!

Well, that is true Andy Burnham was only elected by a single constituency of people but then that’s always been the way with the British political system (unless the PM sits in the House of Lords).

But anyway, that’s not the point. Well, it is, but this really is the point, Yusuf being swallowed up in a giant self-own visible from space (advisory note – strong language ahoy).

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To conclude …

Source @ZiaYusufUK