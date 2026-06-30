Celebrity beer james may Professor Brian Cox

Brian Cox worked out the mass of the observable Universe in units we can all relate to and James May’s magnificent follow-up took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2026

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You don’t have to entirely understand what’s being discussed here to appreciate it, and thank goodness for that.

It all began – sort of – with a discussion about how many stars there are in the observable Universe.

At which point the great man, Professor Brian Cox, intervened, to reveal he had once calculated the mass of the observable Universe in units to which we can all relate.

Which was good enough already, you might think, but it fell to James May to take it to a whole new level.

And did the good prof reply? Of course he did!

Time gentlemen, please.

We’re with this person.

And this person.

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Source @MrJamesMay