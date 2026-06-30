Brian Cox worked out the mass of the observable Universe in units we can all relate to and James May’s magnificent follow-up took it to a whole new level

Celebrity beer james may Professor Brian Cox

You don’t have to entirely understand what’s being discussed here to appreciate it, and thank goodness for that.

It all began – sort of – with a discussion about how many stars there are in the observable Universe.

I am completely perplexed here. Avogadro's number is set by convention. It could just a easily be six or eleventy bazillion. https://t.co/EiHrTZYMuC — Will Kinney (@WKCosmo) June 29, 2026

We know the number of stars in the observable universe? That sounds like nonsense. — Thomas (@ThStoneh) June 29, 2026

The radius of the observable universe is about 40 billion light years, which gives a volume of 2.6e32 cubic light years. The density of baryons in the universe is 1.8e-10 solar masses per cubic light year, so that's about 5e22 solar masses of baryons in the observable universe.… https://t.co/B86SLIaoqW — Will Kinney (@WKCosmo) June 29, 2026

At which point the great man, Professor Brian Cox, intervened, to reveal he had once calculated the mass of the observable Universe in units to which we can all relate.

I once calculated that the mass of the observable Universe, including the contribution from dark energy, is equivalent to 5 x 10^54 pints of bitter. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) June 29, 2026

Which was good enough already, you might think, but it fell to James May to take it to a whole new level.

Dear Prof. Cox,

If I have drunk, on average, 12 pints of bitter per week since 1980, what percentage of the observable universe’s total mass has passed through my penis? https://t.co/OSdD4evR2q — James May (@MrJamesMay) June 30, 2026

And did the good prof reply? Of course he did!

@grok please calculate the percentage of the observable universe's total mass which has passed through this man's penis. — Pastry Enthusiast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pastry_enthus) June 30, 2026

Time gentlemen, please.

"What you working on Bri?"

*hides envelope*

"Nothing" — Ed Greenall (@edgreenall) June 30, 2026

I'd imagine its had an effect on Uranus too — Paul Wilson 💙 (@paulthesitter) June 30, 2026

So is this the Cosmic Beer Equation? The % of observable universe mass that has passed through your penis after averaging 12 pints of bitter/week since 1980: p = (12 × 2426 weeks / 5×10^54) × 100 ≈ 5.82 × 10^{-49}% That’s 0.000… (48 zeros after the decimal)…582%… — nick3d (@nickdouz) June 30, 2026

Christ, I must have destroyed entire galaxies in my 20s, every night out was like the death star coming to town. I also understand none of this science 🤣 — Simon (@redfivemodels on Bluesky) (@RedFiveModels) June 30, 2026

We’re with this person.

Two of the most iconic British men alive today having a conversation about bitter, piss & space all in one. Never am I deleting this app man😂😭 — Vex (@VexxoSpeaks) June 30, 2026

And this person.

This thread with @MrJamesMay and @ProfBrianCox is Brilliant. Every bloke is now trying to calculate the drink to pee to universe ration. These are the key things we need to know. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ni4NO0437Z — Ian Pegg (@HistoryPegg) June 30, 2026

READ MORE

A doctor told Twitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefit’ and of all the A++ responses James May surely said it best

AND EVEN MORE!

An American trolled Brits’ struggles to cope with the extreme hot weather and James May’s A++ response surely spoke for the nation

Source @MrJamesMay