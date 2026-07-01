Politics climate change Tom Harwood

GB News presenter Tom Harwood claimed ‘pumping oil hardly releases any CO2’, and got owned into the middle of the North Sea – 16 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2026

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The recent record-breaking temperatures across Europe have fuelled the debate over man-made climate change.

On the one hand, experts are in almost unanimous agreement that the increasingly extreme weather conditions have been caused by human activity. On the other hand, Billy Bunch O’Numbers on social media and some politicians who are funded by fossil fuel producers think it’s just summer, so it’s a tough one.

The No Context Brits account posted this –

The aforementioned Bunch O’Numbers clan flocked to the replies with their (scorchingly) hot takes on why it can all be solved with air-conditioning and being more grateful to Shell. GB News presenter Tom Harwood brought up the rear with this attempt at an argument.

Shell pumping oil hardly releases any CO2. The CO2 is released when *you* choose to burn it, in *your* car.

According to the World Resources Institute’s conservative figures, extracting fossil fuels releases 6.8 per cent of the global greenhouse gases, and transportation of the product adds another 14.3 per cent – before the consumer bumps it higher by using it.

Heads were scratched, eyebrows were raised, and these comments were left to set Mr Harwood straight.

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In conclusion –

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GB News presenter Tom Harwood said paper straws had sent the UK on a ‘tragic doom loop’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons