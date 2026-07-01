GB News presenter Tom Harwood claimed ‘pumping oil hardly releases any CO2’, and got owned into the middle of the North Sea – 16 scathing takedowns

Politics climate change Tom Harwood

The recent record-breaking temperatures across Europe have fuelled the debate over man-made climate change.

On the one hand, experts are in almost unanimous agreement that the increasingly extreme weather conditions have been caused by human activity. On the other hand, Billy Bunch O’Numbers on social media and some politicians who are funded by fossil fuel producers think it’s just summer, so it’s a tough one.

The No Context Brits account posted this –

The aforementioned Bunch O’Numbers clan flocked to the replies with their (scorchingly) hot takes on why it can all be solved with air-conditioning and being more grateful to Shell. GB News presenter Tom Harwood brought up the rear with this attempt at an argument.

According to the World Resources Institute’s conservative figures, extracting fossil fuels releases 6.8 per cent of the global greenhouse gases, and transportation of the product adds another 14.3 per cent – before the consumer bumps it higher by using it.

Heads were scratched, eyebrows were raised, and these comments were left to set Mr Harwood straight.

1.

😂😂😂😂 increeeedible right wing logic here https://t.co/DJstnR6udT — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) June 30, 2026

2.

Shell until very recently were flaring off so much excess gas in Nigeria that, were it to be piped to Europe, it could have satisfied the energy needs of Germany. Tom Harwood is a fucking moron. https://t.co/Piv71FP5YP — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) June 30, 2026

3.

Can we deport people for not understanding basic physics? Extraction requires colossal amounts of energy at every stage. https://t.co/ZWdBjrEzSp — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) June 30, 2026

4.

I simply shot the bullet your honor, the victim consented to murder by being in the path of the bullet — nuance haverer (@TheLeftAteMyHwk) June 30, 2026

5.

Tom thinks Shell are extracting oil using a straw and one guy with really big lungs. https://t.co/h3mWkAVQRh — Gwared.bsky.social – Brazda, Seel & Son✊🔻 (@Gwared) June 30, 2026

6.

Have you ever read a book? — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) June 30, 2026

7.

Ah, I’ll just keep it in a cupboard instead https://t.co/g8hFlpY0su — Haldane army faction (@mypalfootfoot7) June 30, 2026

8.

Just the extraction, processing and refining accounts for 10% of global CO2, using the products accounts for 40%. — Robin Shipston (@RobinShipston) June 30, 2026

9.

Shilling for fossil fuels again. Shifting the blame from the producer to the consumer, pathetic. Shell has put a lot of effort and money into lobbying against regulations and climate policy. — Phil (@elqulime) June 30, 2026

10.

Exactly what I say about heroin – jail the users who are costing the NHS millions, not the innocent, healthy dealers who are just supporting the economy. — Graham Thompson (@GT270913) June 30, 2026

11.

Completely ignored the fact big oil buried environmental studies on the climate just so they could keep selling oil https://t.co/SS4fA31Gpr — Owain 🦂 (@welsh_pain) June 30, 2026

12.

BAT making cigarettes aren’t responsible for lung cancer. That is caused when *you* choose to inhale the smoke into *your* lungs. I mean, it isn’t as if Shell knew what they were doing…https://t.co/UM3QrP1Qrv — Michael Merrifield (@AstroMikeMerri) June 30, 2026

13.

imagine posting this in 2026 when it's a documented & well known fact that the idea of a personal carbon carbon footprint was just an oil industry psyop designed to take heat off them. what happened to shame https://t.co/rOs7psPzQE — HayleyLDN (@BlkNaCl) June 30, 2026

14.

What the fuck else are we gonna do with it?

Make chips? https://t.co/pIL1Kbypca — Johnny Aneurysm (@Bincedmeef) June 30, 2026

15.

Harwood has managed to find an even stupider variant on "Guns don't kill people, people kill people" https://t.co/ll6uZcVBSz — Mezzo-Forte DOOM (@countoutvictory) July 1, 2026

16.

Well give me an option to not have to use anything that burns fossil fuels. Oil companies have worked tirelessly to prevent action on climate change. They have profited mightily from it. This is on them — J (@JeromeDavies1) June 30, 2026

In conclusion –

READ MORE

GB News presenter Tom Harwood said paper straws had sent the UK on a ‘tragic doom loop’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons