GB News presenter Tom Harwood said paper straws had sent the UK on a ‘tragic doom loop’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – and in particular its deputy political editor and presenter Tom Harwood, who like Donald Trump is not happy with paper straws. Not happy at all.

And to prove just now not happy he is, he shared a picture of one – in a glass – with his suggestion that the UK was on a ‘tragic doom loop’ until it got rid of them.

And the entirety of the internet – well, not quite, but almost – responded as one.

Here's Tom proving paper straws don't work by showing us a paper straw in a glass he has just emptied using a paper straw. pic.twitter.com/k3LTcj3m4C — Florence Lox (@floboflo) February 9, 2025

The glass is empty. Clearly the straw worked. — Dave (@SeeDeeMcLeod) February 8, 2025

You've shown an empty glass which you've shown has successfully been drunk through a paper straw. This stupidity is up there with the time you proved that you didn't understand how train timetables worked. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) February 9, 2025

Tom is a big boy. Tom wants to drink his cocktails through a straw. Tom cannot ask for another straw though. Tom lets his straw wilt. Tom tries to copy Trump and Truss and make a political point about his big boy straw. Tom makes himself look silly. https://t.co/nvVLLcTECr — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) February 9, 2025

Tom. Tom, Tom, Tom. Your glass appears to be empty. We can therefore extrapolate that the paper straw functioned perfectly as to its purpose. I think you’re the one that’s broken. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) February 9, 2025

This photo does suggest you have drank through the straw — Chrissy (@RealChrisHudson) February 8, 2025

The straw demonstrably works. The right are, generally, quite stupid. https://t.co/bZx3u92VFW — @stiffinho (@stiffinho) February 9, 2025

You seem to have managed the drink. You might have made a more compelling image if you'd mangled the straw with most of the drink still in the glass. If you're going to fake stuff, at least put some effort in. — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) February 9, 2025

Seems you emptied the glass though so job done. — A Scot (@AScot94175440) February 9, 2025

