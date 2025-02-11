Weird World GB News straws Tom Harwood

GB News presenter Tom Harwood said paper straws had sent the UK on a ‘tragic doom loop’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Poke Staff. Updated February 11th, 2025

To the world of GB News now – no, stick with us – and in particular its deputy political editor and presenter Tom Harwood, who like Donald Trump is not happy with paper straws. Not happy at all.

And to prove just now not happy he is, he shared a picture of one – in a glass – with his suggestion that the UK was on a ‘tragic doom loop’ until it got rid of them.

And the entirety of the internet – well, not quite, but almost – responded as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Liz Truss is truly clutching at straws with her latest excuse for the Tory election disaster – and her reasoning sucks

Source @tomhfh