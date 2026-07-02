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This magnificent ‘How to spot an idiot’ graduation speech gets more relevant with every passing day

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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Graduation ceremonies can be very tedious affairs, unless you’re the one doing the graduating obviously (and even then they can drag on a bit).

But there was absolutely nothing tedious about this particular graduation ceremony in Northwestern University in Illinois, a moment which went viral – and will go viral again – because it’s never been more relevant than it is right now.

It’s state governor, J.B. Pritzker who gave a speech based on The Office and including this advice on how to spot an idiot.

I wish there was a foolproof way to spot idiots, but counterintuitively, some idiots are very smart.

They can dazzle you with words and misdirection.

They can get promoted above you at work.

They can even be elected president.

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Gets more relevant with every passing day, which is both the funniest and the saddest part of the whole thing.

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If you remember the Scott’s Tots episode of The Office, this makes a lot of sense.

You can watch the full Office-themed graduation speech here – or you can cringe yourself inside out with the Scott’s Tots sequence here.

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