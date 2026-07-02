Entertainment letters viz

People shared their favourite Viz readers’ letters that live rent free in their head – 18 all-time classics

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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People shared their very favourite Viz letters after @drivelcast asked this over on Twitter.

And it prompted surely the funniest thread you’ll see today (and if it’s got you in the mood for it – it’s surely got you in the mood for it – subscribe to Viz over here!).

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