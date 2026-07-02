People shared their favourite Viz readers’ letters that live rent free in their head – 18 all-time classics

Entertainment letters viz

People shared their very favourite Viz letters after @drivelcast asked this over on Twitter.

Is there a @vizcomic Letter or Top Tip that lives rent-free in your head? EVERY time I’m driving, I think of the person who wrote in to say “Why should I use my indicators? It’s none of your business where I’m going” — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) July 24, 2024

And it prompted surely the funniest thread you’ll see today (and if it’s got you in the mood for it – it’s surely got you in the mood for it – subscribe to Viz over here!).

1.

Yep. The one my friend who likes practical jokes put in, in my name. I’ve lost count of the amount of random people from LinkedIn or Facebook have contacted me out the blue to ask if I’ve written into Viz… No, I hadn’t! pic.twitter.com/UycvAEF2si — My6percent (@My6Percent) July 24, 2024

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Haha! Reminds me of “When your neighbour parks on his drive, make him think he’s left his handbrake off by pulling your house backwards” — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) July 24, 2024

4.

It was something like “I went to my local B&Q and the bloke on the door asked if I wanted decking. Luckily I got the first punch in but your readers might not be so lucky, so be warned.” — Neil Drury (@neil_drury) July 24, 2024

5.

“Avoid hiring unlucky applicants by throwing half the CVs in the bin” — goodbye to the worst website online (@angryaboutbikes) July 24, 2024

6.

Just remembered one of my favourite Top Tips: “Convince people you’re a teenager by verbally abusing them and then asking for a lift ten minutes later” — Drivelcast (@drivelcast) July 24, 2024

7.

Yes I have had one since I first read it, at least 30 years ago.

“Save money on expensive door-bell batteries by going to the front door every five minutes to check if anyone is there!” #viztoptips — Not Nothing (@notnothing) July 24, 2024

8.

I come across this every few months and laugh each time pic.twitter.com/R6D0xELT1X — Rob (@Spongerob33) July 24, 2024

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