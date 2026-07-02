‘Are there any “UK vs US” differences where you feel America gets it right?’ 21 ways the US may just come out on top

Life r/AskUK

With so many people from the UK currently in the US for the World Cup, it’s inevitable that there has been a lot of online chatter about Brits discovering things they like – or don’t like over there.

Many have been surprised by how friendly Americans are, while others are sinply too blown away by the food portion sizes to notice anything else.

On r/AskUK, GawHownd had this question –

“Are there any “UK vs US” differences where you feel America gets it right?”

And there were –

1.

Several states have legalised cannabis which I think is more progressive than the UK. Unfortunately I’ll be surprised if its ever legalised in the UK in my lifetime.

RoastDinnerPlease

2.



As a construction worker, The ability to put a lien on the house/property of a person that hasn’t paid out for your work. This lien shows up on all credit reports, meaning they couldn’t even get a phone contract out until you’ve been paid for your work.

SavagelySideways101

3.



Maybe their American dream “WOOOO YOU GO CHAD!! YOU CAN BE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!” ambition and confidence. I think our (probably realistic a lot of the time) negativity holds a lot of working class people back.

Stump_E

4.

Salaries. The UK salaries are absolutely abysmal compared to salaries for the same role in the US.

Engineer_This

5.

The fact that you insure the car, not the driver.

NoPhotograph3463

6.



Pizza-by-the-slice places, where you get a huge slice of GOOD pizza for about a fifth of the price you’d pay for a mediocre one here.

TranslatesToScottish

7.



Customer service. The uk by far has the worst customer service of any developed nation I’ve been to.

htfunzone

8.

Pants meaning trousers. I’m on board with that. Pants in the UK is short for underpants, but surely they’re called underpants because you wear them under pants.

MelibuBerbie

9.



Being a Republic rather than a Monarchy.

yoloswaggins

10.

Zucchini sounds more fun than a courgette.

off-shoulder

11.