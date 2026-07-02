Politics european union jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg predicted the EU will be gone in a generation, and got owned into the next decade – 17 favourite clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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We cross now to the former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, which is a bit like being the Secretary of State for Brighton and Hove Albion’s trophy cabinet.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – the guy Boris Johnson sent to lie to the Queen in order to prorogue Parliament – responded to a news story about the EU budget with this political prediction.

In a generation there will be no EU to rejoin.

We’re not sure whether he was trying to convince himself or everyone else, but the internet wasn’t buying it.

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