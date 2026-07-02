Jacob Rees-Mogg predicted the EU will be gone in a generation, and got owned into the next decade – 17 favourite clapbacks

Politics european union jacob rees-mogg

We cross now to the former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, which is a bit like being the Secretary of State for Brighton and Hove Albion’s trophy cabinet.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – the guy Boris Johnson sent to lie to the Queen in order to prorogue Parliament – responded to a news story about the EU budget with this political prediction.

We’re not sure whether he was trying to convince himself or everyone else, but the internet wasn’t buying it.

1.

Utter tosh. I remember people making all sorts of false claims about Brexit (including that we would remain in the single market) and arguing that others would follow us. But what actually happened? More want to join. https://t.co/M7fR9idgpE — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) July 1, 2026

2.

It almost as if he is in deep wishful thinking that the UK won’t have the choice… https://t.co/L3LzSMgFLz — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 1, 2026

3.

Yep, these idiots are STILL doing this cabaret act. Even after losing up to 8% of GDP and 12% of inward investment. https://t.co/uyixuuHnLL — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) July 1, 2026

4.

Dear Jacob Rees-Mogg,

How nice to hear from you, still making pronouncements I see. I fear I thought you had passed to a better place after you were made 'Minister for Brexit Opportunities'.

I heard nothing from you in that post? Tell me of the unicorn infested sunlit uplands. pic.twitter.com/NWBq1P6kpr — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) July 2, 2026

5.

Oh god. Sometimes I'm embarrassed by some brexiteers. They've been saying this for ages. https://t.co/ZHywL2JEEz — Stephen Colvin (@stephenj_colvin) July 1, 2026

6.

Nanny, he’s on the internet again. — Chris Portis (@Portis1000) July 1, 2026

7.

There have been a lot of stupid British policians, but this one takes the cake. https://t.co/gAa8stBzQ9 — Evert (G.) te Winkel (@egtewinkel) July 1, 2026

8.

Then where will you move your companies to avoid tax you haunted hatstand? https://t.co/okK0udFrQ0 — Dcms1000 (@dcms1000) July 1, 2026

9.