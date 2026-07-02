Weird World tattoos wtf

A tattooist was left gasping for air by this brain-melting exchange with a potential customer who simply didn’t get it

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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We’ve featured lots of exchanges on these pages of businesses having to deal with particularly troublesome, misguided, or plain stupid customers, and this one is straight from the very top drawer.

It’s a tattooist’s exchange with a potential customer which goes viral again on Twitter every year or so for reasons which will become abundantly obvious. And it’s a proper hall of famer.

And here it is in full!

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May never be bettered!

And here’s a little bit more from the tattooist who so kindly shared it again …

To conclude …

Source @ajemtattoo Image Unsplash Jasmine Chew