A tattooist was left gasping for air by this brain-melting exchange with a potential customer who simply didn’t get it

Weird World tattoos wtf

We’ve featured lots of exchanges on these pages of businesses having to deal with particularly troublesome, misguided, or plain stupid customers, and this one is straight from the very top drawer.

It’s a tattooist’s exchange with a potential customer which goes viral again on Twitter every year or so for reasons which will become abundantly obvious. And it’s a proper hall of famer.

Apparently it’s been 6 years since this interaction with a potential client

️️ pic.twitter.com/9G6M0mceWA — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 16, 2024

And here it is in full!

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May never be bettered!

I would have blocked after the second time. You were way more patient than I could ever be. — Jonathan (@ultimategeo45) July 17, 2024

Honestly this was only a year into my tattoo career so I wasn’t jaded by too many of these interactions yet — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 17, 2024

this is one of the many reasons I also use a very detailed consultation form — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 17, 2024

And here’s a little bit more from the tattooist who so kindly shared it again …

Btw this was right around when I stopped giving out my personal cell phone number to clients lmao — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 16, 2024

For everyone wondering how this ended: After the SpongeBob screenshot he said “SpongeBob is for Willies” and that he thought he should book with someone else. I never tattooed him and I guess I’ll never know what body part he wanted to get tattooed — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 16, 2024

anyways I’m a tattoo artist in Plymouth, MA & I’m always happy to do cool stuff as long as you know what body part you want it on pic.twitter.com/0ucjezt2Ue — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 17, 2024

https://t.co/6bkU2LRXdX is my insta btw — Dear Ed (@ajemtattoo) July 17, 2024

To conclude …

This made ME so frustrated — Nick Perkins (@WesternRebel) July 17, 2024

Source @ajemtattoo Image Unsplash Jasmine Chew