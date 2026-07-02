A bunch of Americans tried Colman’s English mustard for the first time and it went just as well (and hilariously) as you’d expect
Time now to return to the ever-widening cultural chasm between the UK and the US, this time the spectre of Americans trying a peculiarly English treat – Colman’s English mustard – for the first time.
We mention it after @Zaphod2042 highlighted a bunch of reviews left by Americans which are just as entertaining as you’d expect them to be.
My new favourite genre:
Americans trying Coleman’s English Mustard pic.twitter.com/GX3U3VL5cE
— Jensy (@Zaphod2042) July 14, 2024
Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.
And they went and posted a few more and it just gets better and better.
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
1.
Average American: hahaha the British eat tasteless grey slop
Average American trying actual British food: oh no this has an actual taste of something other than corn syrup, my tummy hurts, I want my mommy https://t.co/jgZ6h4rxOu
— John B (@johnb78) July 14, 2024
2.
Someone ought to try convincing them that this is what we reprocessed our surplus mustard gas stockpile into after the World Wars.
— Elmo Mollusc (@OrbitalDreamer) July 14, 2024
3.
americans defeated by english spice https://t.co/vPSYu8vdAO
— Aspen (@Sharkfrot) July 15, 2024
4.
We don’t even call that a spice.
— JackRamble (@Ramble_Jack) July 15, 2024
5.
Step aside Cinnamon Powder Challenge…
This stuff is the best, mix it nice and thick. More power than the premixed version. pic.twitter.com/ZBMdZMH1du
— Tom Hancocks (@tehancocks) July 15, 2024
6.
Oh there’s a whole load of TikToks showing this. Some of them really like it though, after the initial shock
— BerryHead (@HeadBerry) July 14, 2024
There is indeed!
View this post on Instagram
And also this.
@ajslambino American tries English mustard! #mustard #colmans #norwich #english #british #american #uk #unitedkingdom #britishfood #foodie #steak #colmansmustard #foodblogger #foodvlog #fyp #ajslambino #foodtiktok ♬ original sound – AJ
To conclude …
This fills me up to the brim with pride in my Norwich roots
— Adam Gripton (@dradam676) July 15, 2024
Source @Zaphod2042 Image TikTok