US food and drink

A bunch of Americans tried Colman’s English mustard for the first time and it went just as well (and hilariously) as you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated July 2nd, 2026

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Time now to return to the ever-widening cultural chasm between the UK and the US, this time the spectre of Americans trying a peculiarly English treat – Colman’s English mustard – for the first time.

We mention it after @Zaphod2042 highlighted a bunch of reviews left by Americans which are just as entertaining as you’d expect them to be.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

And they went and posted a few more and it just gets better and better.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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There is indeed!

And also this.

@ajslambino American tries English mustard! #mustard #colmans #norwich #english #british #american #uk #unitedkingdom #britishfood #foodie #steak #colmansmustard #foodblogger #foodvlog #fyp #ajslambino #foodtiktok ♬ original sound – AJ

To conclude …

Source @Zaphod2042 Image TikTok