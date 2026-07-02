A bunch of Americans tried Colman’s English mustard for the first time and it went just as well (and hilariously) as you’d expect

US food and drink

Time now to return to the ever-widening cultural chasm between the UK and the US, this time the spectre of Americans trying a peculiarly English treat – Colman’s English mustard – for the first time.

We mention it after @Zaphod2042 highlighted a bunch of reviews left by Americans which are just as entertaining as you’d expect them to be.

My new favourite genre: Americans trying Coleman’s English Mustard pic.twitter.com/GX3U3VL5cE — Jensy (@Zaphod2042) July 14, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

And they went and posted a few more and it just gets better and better.

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1.

Average American: hahaha the British eat tasteless grey slop

Average American trying actual British food: oh no this has an actual taste of something other than corn syrup, my tummy hurts, I want my mommy https://t.co/jgZ6h4rxOu — John B (@johnb78) July 14, 2024

2.

Someone ought to try convincing them that this is what we reprocessed our surplus mustard gas stockpile into after the World Wars. — Elmo Mollusc (@OrbitalDreamer) July 14, 2024

3.

americans defeated by english spice https://t.co/vPSYu8vdAO — Aspen (@Sharkfrot) July 15, 2024

4.

We don’t even call that a spice. — JackRamble (@Ramble_Jack) July 15, 2024

5.

Step aside Cinnamon Powder Challenge… This stuff is the best, mix it nice and thick. More power than the premixed version. pic.twitter.com/ZBMdZMH1du — Tom Hancocks (@tehancocks) July 15, 2024

6.

Oh there’s a whole load of TikToks showing this. Some of them really like it though, after the initial shock — BerryHead (@HeadBerry) July 14, 2024

There is indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desarae Legros (@cooking_comedy_chaos)

And also this.

To conclude …

This fills me up to the brim with pride in my Norwich roots — Adam Gripton (@dradam676) July 15, 2024

Source @Zaphod2042 Image TikTok