This Maga was ‘tired of stupid Democrats’, so the Good Liars posed an elementary school-level question that stumped him

Meanwhile in Maga World, the fabulous Jason Selvig has been out there exposing pro-Trump idiocy one un-self-aware loudmouth at a time.

Asking a Trump supporter in a “pretty tired of stupid democrats” T-Shirt to name the three branches of government. pic.twitter.com/cDlktyxuRx — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 17, 2025

The answer, in case you didn’t already know, is ‘Legislative, judicial and executive’, although – currently – only the executive has any meaningful power.

This right here- is the major reason we’re in the mess we are. Willful ignorance combined with lack of any critical thinking skills. https://t.co/OazoL2kezS — Luis Moreno (@LuisMorenolg) October 17, 2025

You know who can name them? Immigrants who become naturalized citizen. https://t.co/b3kxpH0TKB — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 19, 2025

wait does the person off camera ask “what does [three branches of govt] have to do with politics?” — FirstNameDane (@firstnamedane) October 17, 2025

This is the shit you learn in middle school. And more in depth in high school. How do you not know and then have the nerve to call yourself informed?? https://t.co/EtMRM6iARL — Miles Prower (@Al_RamBro) October 18, 2025

Because they turned politics into sports, these people don’t even realize the actual detrimental affects this shit has, they just want the team they wear the merch for to win and hate the other guys — CC (@Yiga_CC) October 18, 2025

we are drowning because we share a boat with people too stupid to not keep putting holes in it. our education system is the root of the problem. https://t.co/AAEKllfaBd — HumanBeingAwkward (@humanbeingawk) October 18, 2025

“I am not well informed but I am informed a little bit” as if that doesn’t sum up the entire ignorant MAGA movement. The “little bit” is whatever his cult leaders tell him, like the good weak little

MAGAt sheep he is ‍♂️ The dumbest cult in the history of stupid fucking idiots — Chris (@SirGimmis) October 17, 2025

Trump himself said smart people don’t like him. Which by extension means it’s the dumb people that do. — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) October 18, 2025

It’s the racism. They just know they support the racism and that’s enough for them. — ✨ Ed ‍♂️ ✨ (@eddluxe) October 17, 2025

"I'm not well informed" yeah buddy, we know — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) October 17, 2025

If this wasn’t so scary & sad it would be funny. But this is a prime example of how maga doesn’t want to do the work of studying & finding out how our republic works. They want to be lazy & be told how to live their lives. Lazy & bullies sums up maga. — Gail Dow (@GailDow12) October 17, 2025

In conclusion –

If Trump supporters are this clueless about basic government, no wonder they're cool with him turning the executive branch into his personal dictatorship. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 17, 2025

