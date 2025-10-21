US MAGA the good liars

This Maga was ‘tired of stupid Democrats’, so the Good Liars posed an elementary school-level question that stumped him

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2025

Meanwhile in Maga World, the fabulous Jason Selvig has been out there exposing pro-Trump idiocy one un-self-aware loudmouth at a time.

The answer, in case you didn’t already know, is ‘Legislative, judicial and executive’, although – currently – only the executive has any meaningful power.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

In conclusion –

READ MORE

The Good Liars’ attempt to showcase JD Vance’s comedy went every bit as well as you’d expect

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab