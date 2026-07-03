Danny Kruger’s rant about the media ‘hounding’ Nigel Farage over his finances was treated with exactly the contempt it deserved – 23 brutal fact-checks

Politics Danny Kruger nigel farage Reform UK

The parliamentary Reform UK Party consists almost entirely of former Tories, including some MPs who changed allegiance when they figured their old party was dead in the water.

One former Tory is the MP for East Wiltshire, Danny Kruger.

He recently took to Twitter to rant about what he sees as the hounding of his party leader, Nigel Farage, over his numerous questionable financial dealings. Only, Kruger didn’t describe it like that – obviously. He went with something a lot further from reality.

Despite support from the Reform Online Massive – which has been shown in a study to be 90 per cent bots – most people weren’t buying the ‘scrutiny is hounding’ narrative, and the comments were frank, occasionally sarcastic, and often funny.

1.

🤣🤣How dare the media ask a party leader why he didn’t declare £5m bungs from crypto tycoons or homes he bought for cash while telling us he was ‘skint.’ Outrageous! https://t.co/QrYrCw96xs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2026

2.

Yes, listen to Danny – not a single incidence of wrongdoing. What could possibly be wrong about me deciding not to become and MP then being given £5m and suddenly changing my mind; buying a house for £1.4m after claiming to be “skint”; buying an £885k house for cash before saying… pic.twitter.com/W9RKPS1iqm — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 2, 2026

3.

Nigel Farage is currently the man most likely to be PM after the election. Scrutiny is not "hounding"; the public have a right to know who's been paying politicians – and why. If Farage had declared his £5m or five-house property portfolio, there would be nothing to disclose… https://t.co/TRp6iOJ1h3 — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) July 2, 2026

4.

Jerome K Jerome, P G Wodehouse, Billy Connolly, Ken Dodd, Sue Townsend, Victoria Wood, Caroline Aherne, your chuckle muscles took a helluva beating today https://t.co/5AES6lKONa — Frank Cottrell-Boyce (@frankcottrell_b) July 2, 2026

5.

Your lot have spent the past 18 months playing the man. Keir Starmer has been hounded, largely because of your politics of hatred and division, and now you’re upset that people are doing the same to Farage? Spare us the faux outrage. https://t.co/SEMl44mpLB — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) July 2, 2026

6.

They’ve very much revealed wrong doing. A supposed public servant personally pocketing £5m from a foreign donor is a lot worse than wrong. Doing so, failing to declare it, then advocating for policies that hugely benefit that donor is grifting plain and simple https://t.co/vRxUJbcY84 — Torsten Bell (@TorstenBell) July 2, 2026

7.

Wow! You really missed the mark with this one, Danny. The British public are finally being told the truth about Farage and his monetary misconduct. This time they see him for what he is … a money-grabbing, power hungry grifter. https://t.co/Ye5gAHVxpA — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 2, 2026

8.

It’s called accountability. Something all MPs should face to avoid political corruption. You know this but pretend not to because, like all Tory toffs, you don’t think rules apply to you. Farage has avoided basic scrutiny for years. If he has nothing to hide, what’s the problem? https://t.co/nGYy0t9jWp — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 2, 2026

9.

The man: Nigel Farage

The ball: a £5m secret gift from a crypto billionaire https://t.co/SLuueU4io0 — Labour Press (@labourpress) July 2, 2026

10.

Ed Mliband’s war hero father was vilified in the right wing media. Starmer has had his families living arrangements and gifts to his own mother dragged through the same media. Tough shit. https://t.co/QoWp5VMCex — Bob Morgan 🇬🇧🇺🇦 💙 (@Bbmorg) July 2, 2026

11.

"All these attacks haven’t revealed a single incidence of wrongdoing". Given the ongoing investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, that's quite the hostage to fortune. https://t.co/XhxYcA75TO — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 2, 2026

12.