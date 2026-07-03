Politics Danny Kruger nigel farage Reform UK

Danny Kruger’s rant about the media ‘hounding’ Nigel Farage over his finances was treated with exactly the contempt it deserved – 23 brutal fact-checks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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The parliamentary Reform UK Party consists almost entirely of former Tories, including some MPs who changed allegiance when they figured their old party was dead in the water.

One former Tory is the MP for East Wiltshire, Danny Kruger.

He recently took to Twitter to rant about what he sees as the hounding of his party leader, Nigel Farage, over his numerous questionable financial dealings. Only, Kruger didn’t describe it like that – obviously. He went with something a lot further from reality.

The hounding of Nigel Farage and his family over their personal finances and living arrangements is a transparent attempt by established power - in the government and the media - to disable Reform because of the threat the party poses to their privileges. All these attacks haven’t revealed a single incidence of wrongdoing. They’re playing the man and not the ball. The British public will see that, and see it is unfair, and it won’t work.

Despite support from the Reform Online Massive – which has been shown in a study to be 90 per cent bots – most people weren’t buying the ‘scrutiny is hounding’ narrative, and the comments were frank, occasionally sarcastic, and often funny.

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