Donald Trump told Keir Starmer he was worried about foxes getting fat in the UK and it was already eye-opening enough but then comes the payoff

US donald trump Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s former righthand man Morgan McSweeney – no, stick with us – has been looking back on Keir Starmer’s not entirely glorious two years in Downing Street before he steps down some time soon.

Specifically what happened when Starmer and his team had their first presidential call with Donald Trump, and it’s fair to say it was just as rational and common sense as you would imagine.

Trump went on about windmills – so far, so predictable – and how worried he was about British foxes getting fat. But that’s enough from us, over to McSweeney who picks up the story.

“Officials that were in the room were barely able to contain themselves” Morgan McSweeney gives @bbcnickrobinson an insight into US President Donald Trump’s first phone call with Keir Starmer Listen to the latest #PoliticalThinking on BBC Sounds https://t.co/cT8uci43xs pic.twitter.com/hqb6f017th — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 2, 2026

Totally hatstand doesn’t even begin to cover it.

According to Trump, ‘windmills’ have made Scottish foxes so fat no-one can identify what kind of animal they are anymore https://t.co/74Ttt8b17d — (@DreamsAreToys) July 3, 2026

A reminder that government officials all over the world laugh at the president of the United States when they are on calls with him. He’s an embarrassment. https://t.co/S5gyfoOOqt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 2, 2026

Again, Trump’s ENTIRE issue with windmills is because he thinks it ruins the view from his golf course in Aberdeen. When he petitioned the Scottish govt about it they told him to GTF. He doesn’t give a shit about *any* wildlife. — Raffles (@NoleBhoy) July 2, 2026

Although some people thought such revelations, from a relatively recent call with a president still in office, just weren’t cricket.

Completely immature, unprofessional and just shoddy behaviour. Expected from our political class though. — Grumpy (@Jamesy_boy) July 2, 2026

But there’s nothing Trump loves more than a rule breaker, right?

Source @BBCPolitics