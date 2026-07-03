US donald trump Keir Starmer

Donald Trump told Keir Starmer he was worried about foxes getting fat in the UK and it was already eye-opening enough but then comes the payoff

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Keir Starmer’s former righthand man Morgan McSweeney – no, stick with us – has been looking back on Keir Starmer’s not entirely glorious two years in Downing Street before he steps down some time soon.

Specifically what happened when Starmer and his team had their first presidential call with Donald Trump, and it’s fair to say it was just as rational and common sense as you would imagine.

Trump went on about windmills – so far, so predictable – and how worried he was about British foxes getting fat. But that’s enough from us, over to McSweeney who picks up the story.

Totally hatstand doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Although some people thought such revelations, from a relatively recent call with a president still in office, just weren’t cricket.

But there’s nothing Trump loves more than a rule breaker, right?

Source @BBCPolitics