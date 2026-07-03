Hunter Biden’s nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for winning the same war 38 times should get an award of its own for Top Trolling

US donald trump Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden has arrived on Twitter like a whirlwind of sarcasm, brutal putdowns, and just as brutal self-awareness. The recovering addict has been very open about his problems, while also taking no shit whatsoever from the Trump regime that likes to slander his dad, President Joe Biden.

He’s been nicknamed the Maga Whisperer after winning over some previously fierce critics – and it even looks as though he’s not entirely in the bad books of the Maga-in-chief, himself.

The MAGA Whisperer Strikes Again! pic.twitter.com/y7ejBOT4c2 — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 4, 2026

At least – he wasn’t in Trump’s bad books. We suspect things may be different after the Orange Buffoon reads this tweet.

I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize. No President in History has ended the same war so many times. Our Dear Leader has ended the war with Iran at least 38 times by CNN’s count. No President has ever done this before. And he… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 2, 2026

Trump fans were crying and snarling in the replies, but people who haven’t been drinking the Reflecting Pool enjoyed the takedown.

1.

Satire so good I thought he got hacked https://t.co/HPK0dTKLsB pic.twitter.com/u6ZaZpQbHz — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) July 2, 2026

2.

😂🤣🤣🤣 You have to admit. He nailed this one. https://t.co/advCslOziu — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) July 2, 2026

3.

Hunter Biden is a national treasure 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/4ffl93tg69 — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) July 3, 2026

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Hunter Biden got Jokes. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZPelTECMfK — James Tate (@JamesTate121) July 2, 2026

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BREAKING: LOL! Hunter Biden hilariously trolls Trump with a fake Nobel Peace Prize nomination — and his reasons have MAGA screeching with rage. This is an absolute bullseye… "I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize," Hunter… pic.twitter.com/ckbHvTyrsu — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 2, 2026

7.

It was 100 wars Hunter …geez get your facts straight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HoeYB3jXct — KAT. a. Lack ❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹 (@Kathe56Kat) July 2, 2026

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I could not love this more than I do. Truly. https://t.co/pX5juwYZiX — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) July 3, 2026

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i don't particularly love Hunter Biden but this is going in my hall of fame of tweets it is literally so funny for no reason https://t.co/Wj6OG8LEho — that one Lightning McQueen girl 🚗 (@sawyeurism) July 3, 2026

12.

hunter biden is the biggest troll on x go and follow him https://t.co/tZrlYrjCh4 — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) July 2, 2026

13.

Hunter put down the pipe, and realised his full potential.

Being a legend. https://t.co/YZ2iYMVjhd — smoggy (Ythan Harcourt) (@smoggy1536445) July 2, 2026

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"Our dear leader" bro this shit is absolutely frying me 😭 https://t.co/opKTpO3WI7 — Illarillionaire (@qwibbipndrs) July 2, 2026

15.

The troll we didn’t know we needed. https://t.co/gxnDbIdFHl — Stats (@punk9059) July 3, 2026

A Trump cultist attempted a comeback.

I am officially nominating Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) for Sobriety of the Year. No man in history has announced he’s sober this many times. By his own count, he’s been clean at least 38 different times. A truly unprecedented achievement. And he’s nowhere near done announcing… — Alex 🥷 (@Shilllin) July 2, 2026

And Hunter batted it straight out of the park.

Make it 39 times! I am most definitely sober. Nobel here I come. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 2, 2026

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Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Source Hunter Biden Image Screengrab