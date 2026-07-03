US donald trump Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for winning the same war 38 times should get an award of its own for Top Trolling

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Hunter Biden has arrived on Twitter like a whirlwind of sarcasm, brutal putdowns, and just as brutal self-awareness. The recovering addict has been very open about his problems, while also taking no shit whatsoever from the Trump regime that likes to slander his dad, President Joe Biden.

He’s been nicknamed the Maga Whisperer after winning over some previously fierce critics – and it even looks as though he’s not entirely in the bad books of the Maga-in-chief, himself.

At least – he wasn’t in Trump’s bad books. We suspect things may be different after the Orange Buffoon reads this tweet.

Bryan Cranston dropping a mic

Trump fans were crying and snarling in the replies, but people who haven’t been drinking the Reflecting Pool enjoyed the takedown.

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A Trump cultist attempted a comeback.

And Hunter batted it straight out of the park.

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Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Source Hunter Biden Image Screengrab