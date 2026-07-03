Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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It’s Friday, it’s Wimbledon, it’s the World Cup, it’s the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup. What a terrible time to hate sports and love daytime TV.

If you’re sulking because they’ve moved your favourite afternoon quiz to make way for a Brit losing at tennis, console yourself with a read through our favourite funny tweets from the past seven days.

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