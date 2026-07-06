Donald Trump claimed the crowd was at least ten times bigger than it actually was, and got brutally owned into next month – 17 of the most sceptical clapbacks

US donald trump Independence Day

The Independence 250 celebrations have largely been a disaster, with artists pulling out because they don’t want to be associated with Trump, pieces falling off the stage during rehearsals, the White House UFC match destroying the lawn, and hardly anyone turning up to the Great American State Fair.

One thing that went wrong for which we’re reluctant to blame the incompetent regime is the weather.

NOW: Trump's Freedom 250 rally at the National Mall being evacuated due to severe weather pic.twitter.com/lZ1RfcrgNl — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 5, 2026

Actually, maybe it is kind of their fault.

May I please get a woot-woot? https://t.co/QxNmaXUe7I — God (@TheTweetOfGod) July 5, 2026

Donald Trump pounced on the disruption to use it as fuel for yet another unfounded claim about having an enormous crowd. Is he overcompensating for something?

During his speech, he tried to claim a starting point of 375,000.

Trump opens his speech by talking about crowd size. “They estimated they had 375,000 people before everybody had to leave and they now have 150,000 people. It’s the craziest thing anyone’s ever seen.” (This is a lie.) pic.twitter.com/hmQORjwp4a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 5, 2026

That was considerably upgraded by the time he stumbled onto Truth Social.

Trump: The Crowd at 7:05 in the evening was 422,000 people! All were forced to leave because of the weather, the event was cancelled, and everyone was gone because of lightning. When I heard that it was cancelled, I immediately overturned that decision, and waited a while for… pic.twitter.com/bTwpPRdxR8 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 5, 2026

They were both lies.

Even that last bastion of Trumpism, Fox and Friends, was reluctant to accept the president’s estimate.

📺 @foxandfriends Weekend downgrades Trump's crowd size RACHEL: What you just saw there was um inside the A-Agricultural Agriculture Department um where people were sheltering

GRIFF: Amazing!…Pres. Trump gracing the stage…tens of thousands who waited through the weather https://t.co/j95VDbwAQ7 pic.twitter.com/gzT7lVUqN4 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) July 5, 2026

If eyerolls could make a noise, the internet would have sounded like thunder. Here’s the verdict.

1.

🚨IN HIS DREAMS: Trump thanks the crowd and claims 150,000 people are in attendance, even though estimates put the crowd at roughly one-tenth of that. Does he think his supporters are idiots? pic.twitter.com/Rgul82BZHE — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 5, 2026

2.

This is such an insanely crazy lie even for him. His malignant narcissism forces him to invent insane nonsense like this. Like wtf 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uhwUoewqaK — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 5, 2026

3.

Trump never stops lying about crowd size. Definitely an inferiority complex with this man. https://t.co/r45gCPIgHz — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 5, 2026

4.

5.

The Emperor has no clothes: He knows he's lying, the people listening to his speech know he's lying, it was on the news day after day that attendance was sparse- so absolutely EVERYONE knows he's lying,… but no one calls him out on it.

He just lies and lies and lies,… and… https://t.co/lw1Zx9y6yZ — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 5, 2026

6.

422,000 people! The man is utterly, completely fucking insane. Truly. https://t.co/cRSZUA7OG4 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 5, 2026

7.

Crowd size: bullshit. Rain coming down, full blast: things a man-child says when describing a meteorological event. Is our POTUS a lying imbecile: yes. https://t.co/taCn1NdxlM — Sherry (@AWomansStruggle) July 5, 2026

8.

9.