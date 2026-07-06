US donald trump Independence Day

Donald Trump claimed the crowd was at least ten times bigger than it actually was, and got brutally owned into next month – 17 of the most sceptical clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 6th, 2026

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The Independence 250 celebrations have largely been a disaster, with artists pulling out because they don’t want to be associated with Trump, pieces falling off the stage during rehearsals, the White House UFC match destroying the lawn, and hardly anyone turning up to the Great American State Fair.

One thing that went wrong for which we’re reluctant to blame the incompetent regime is the weather.

Actually, maybe it is kind of their fault.

Donald Trump pounced on the disruption to use it as fuel for yet another unfounded claim about having an enormous crowd. Is he overcompensating for something?

Alan Partridge shrugging

During his speech, he tried to claim a starting point of 375,000.

That was considerably upgraded by the time he stumbled onto Truth Social.

They were both lies.

Even that last bastion of Trumpism, Fox and Friends, was reluctant to accept the president’s estimate.

If eyerolls could make a noise, the internet would have sounded like thunder. Here’s the verdict.

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