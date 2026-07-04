‘If you could telepathically say something that all people on earth could hear at once what would it be?’ – 22 mind-bogglers

Entertainment r/AskReddit

Who amongst us hasn’t wondered what it’d be like to be able to read minds. The answer is almost certainly absolutely life-ruining, because all those little white lies people tell to grease the wheels of society would be useless. Your mate thinks your bum does look big in those jeans. Who does it help to know that, really?

Over on r/AskReddit, they were pondering the opposite question.

“If you could telepathically say something that all people on earth could hear at once what would it be?”

There were some interesting suggestions – not all of them what you could call ‘hinged’.

1.



WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO REACH YOU ABOUT YOUR CAR’S EXTENDED WARRANTY.

rondoctor

2.

“You lost the game”.

callmeclutch

3.

“I know less than half of you half as much as I should like, and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve!”

mrbadxampl

4.

Meow meow meow meow, meow meow meow meow, meow meow meow meow meow meow meow meow.

SeaOfDeadFaces

5.

“People of Earth, your attention, please. This is Prostetnic Vogon Jeltz of the Galactic Hyperspace Planning Council. As you will no doubt be aware, the plans for development of the outlying regions of the Galaxy require the building of a hyperspatial express route through your star system. And regrettably, your planet is one of those scheduled for demolition. The process will take slightly less than two of your Earth minutes. Thank you.”

botchman

6.

Something along the line of “19 remain” They won’t know what the 19 are. People? Hours? Deaths? This will most likely spiral them into insanity.

Daeekhoorn

7.



“If you can hear this, you have too much updog in your house.”

dopplershifticecream

8.

Hello this is the first test of Elon Musk’s new neurolink software that requires no chip.

coolcause

9.

“It’s pronounced Jod”.

brughghg-moment

10.

We’re no strangers to love You know the rules and so do I A full commitment’s what I’m thinking of You wouldn’t get this from any other guy…

Eggs-Have-Skin420

11.