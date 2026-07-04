“Oh, you’re a programmer? I have a problem with my printer…”. What’s the equivalent of this in your job? 28 things not to ask at parties

Life r/AskReddit work

There are some jobs it may be better to keep to yourself at parties. Doctor, for instance – unless hearing about your best friend’s cousin’s weird rash on your day off is your idea of a good time.

Over on Reddit, they were pondering this related question.

“Oh, you’re a programmer? I have a problem with my printer…”. What’s the equivalent of this in your job?

It seems that, actually, there are no jobs you should confess to at a party.

1.

“Oh, you’re a teacher? Please explain to me how my child’s teacher had the audacity to give them a C despite it being very obvious that my child is a genius!”

TheArtOfDodging

2.



“Oh, you’re an accountant? Can you add and/or multiply these huge numbers in your head lightening fast?” No. You have no idea what I do….

garbagepencil

3.



“Oh you’re a Graphic Designer? Can you make a logo for me really quick? It’s for my cousin’s birthday. I don’t have any money to pay but I’ll have multiple revisions that will cut into your actual paying work time, but then get upset when you ask for payment”

DJRonin

4.

“Oh you work in finance? What stock/fund should I buy? / you must be making a boatload on your personal investments with all the insider information you have access to!”

waffleswithsprouts

5.

Oh, you work in construction? (Proceeds to ask about fixing things around the house, asking if something was installed wrong because it doesn’t “look right”, or wanting a price quotes for various projects).

New_Game_P1us

6.

“Oh, you’re a pharmacist? Well I have this huge, gaping wound on my left butt cheek, can you look at it and tell me what I can use over the counter?” Sir… Please go to the hospital…

Brow3477

7.

“Oh, you’re a writer? Can you help with this very important legal letter?”

kittikatB

8.

“Oh, you’re a chemical analyst? You must know how to make drugs”

Absolute_Predator

9.

Oh you’re a paramedic? I have this thing on my toe, Will you check it?

chumpidcul

10.

Oh you’re an astronomer? Why is my outlook as Pisces so negative this month?

Rand_AlThor

11.



“Oh, you’re a truck driver? Can you come tell me what’s wrong with my car?” Umm, ma’am, I just drive the damn things

tygs42

12.

Oh, you’re a therapist? tells me about their family member who really needs to see a therapist.

ConsciousTea

13.



“Oh you’re a geologist? What kind of rock is this?” Just kidding, we love that shit and will tell you a long story of the history of that rock and how we saw examples in the field in the middle of nowhere.

CarbineFox

14.