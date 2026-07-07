Nigel Farage’s veiled threat to a Sky journalist who asked him about his undeclared funding from a fraudster won’t make the scrutiny go away – 21 scathing responses

Politics nigel farage sky news

After years of getting away with very little pushback against questionable statements and behaviour, Nigel Farage’s head is clearly spinning thanks to discovering what media scrutiny is like.

He may have got away with trying to spin claims of an assassination plot as ‘media framing’, after the wheels fell off his story faster than they’d come off his car, but a pattern of undisclosed payments has caught the attention of journalists across the political spectrum.

They’re determined to hold the favourite to be the next post-election prime minister to account.

Farage really doesn’t like scrutiny.

Sky's @CathyNewman questions Reform UK leader Nigel Farage over £5m gift from party donor. Nigel Farage says he has “no case to answer” amid questions over the donation. 🔗 https://t.co/bPRCc5GkzU pic.twitter.com/14yV3xcmjA — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2026

Nigel Farage told Sky's @BethRigby that he took a £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in early 2024, before he announced he would stand for parliament, for 'protection' pic.twitter.com/GebkVZiGvM — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 9, 2026

On Monday, as Farage returned from the US, where he had been patriotically celebrating Independence Day, a Sky News reporter lit his short fuse.

Watch what happened.

Mr Farage was returning from Independence Day celebrations when Sky News asked him about claims relating to financial support received from a convicted criminal. Farage accused Sky News of 'harassing' his family; Sky News has not contacted anyone from his family about the story. pic.twitter.com/5oRsACB03u — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2026

“Was it a mistake not to declare the gifts from George Cottrell, sir?” “You tell your bosses- you harrass my family anymore, I’ll take_ there’ll be serious consequences. That’s what your organization has done this morning. Go away.”

Sky News categorically denies contacting any of Farage’s family, but he contradicted that claim.

This is an outright lie from @SkyNews. They hounded my daughter at home, just days after The Times published where my family live. Despicable behaviour from the media. pic.twitter.com/cNfZ6Rmzb4 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 6, 2026

With all the security he’s had from George Cottrell, plus the five million from Christopher Harborne, we expect he’ll have Ring or CCTV footage to prove that any minute now.

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“Your victim card has been declined” https://t.co/KGGM6GmmHX — Miffy (@miffythegamer) July 6, 2026

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The cracks are beginning to show..

Nigel Farage goes for this reporter asking questions about the "money".

Jeez- thought he was gonna lamp him one at one point…. Not sure if his family have been harassed..Sky say they have never contacted his family (at the end) pic.twitter.com/28oJRNPxiQ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 6, 2026

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A thin-skinned bad-tempered entitled prick who thinks the rules don't apply to him? Me? pic.twitter.com/mXYuJEMZ3P — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 6, 2026

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Farage is finished https://t.co/U9U4qTsqu0 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 6, 2026

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What's Farage hiding from you? pic.twitter.com/5PD40QXGwl — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 6, 2026

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Nigel Farage looks completely broken in this airport clash. The pressure has finally got to him, I honestly thought he was about to punch that Sky News reporter. He sounds finished. MSM are asking the real questions for the first time and this reaction says it all. Time’s… pic.twitter.com/t1yn9PewoG — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 6, 2026

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Oh oh. Nigel Farage is losing it. Just own up to your disgrace Nige….problem solved.

pic.twitter.com/Q3ZiTEEGuM — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) July 6, 2026

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A deeply rattled and quite sinister, Nigel Farage, responds to questioning by Sky News regarding the gifts he received from a convicted criminal… pic.twitter.com/G0OEndUEX0 — David (@Zero_4) July 6, 2026

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