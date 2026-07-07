Politics nigel farage sky news

Nigel Farage’s veiled threat to a Sky journalist who asked him about his undeclared funding from a fraudster won’t make the scrutiny go away – 21 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2026

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After years of getting away with very little pushback against questionable statements and behaviour, Nigel Farage’s head is clearly spinning thanks to discovering what media scrutiny is like.

He may have got away with trying to spin claims of an assassination plot as ‘media framing’, after the wheels fell off his story faster than they’d come off his car, but a pattern of undisclosed payments has caught the attention of journalists across the political spectrum.

They’re determined to hold the favourite to be the next post-election prime minister to account.

Farage really doesn’t like scrutiny.

On Monday, as Farage returned from the US, where he had been patriotically celebrating Independence Day, a Sky News reporter lit his short fuse.

Watch what happened.

“Was it a mistake not to declare the gifts from George Cottrell, sir?”

“You tell your bosses- you harrass my family anymore, I’ll take_ there’ll be serious consequences. That’s what your organization has done this morning. Go away.”

Sky News categorically denies contacting any of Farage’s family, but he contradicted that claim.

With all the security he’s had from George Cottrell, plus the five million from Christopher Harborne, we expect he’ll have Ring or CCTV footage to prove that any minute now.

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