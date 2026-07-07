25 Funniest Threads Posts to Give Your Day a Lift

Social Media funny threads

We have two words for you… Four! One! Take that, Trump.

Now we’ve got the pettiness out of the way, let’s focus on the matter in hand, the funny stuff we’ve seen on Threads in the past seven days. There’s a little nod to the World Cup in there, plus a tiny bit of topical stuff, lots of puns, and people generally letting their funny side out.

If you’re not on Threads, perhaps this will tempt you over. If you are, please show your favourites some love.

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