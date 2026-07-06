People shared the boyfriend equivalent of a girlfriend saying they’re not hungry then eating half your fries – 21 endearing (utterly irritating) habits

Life r/AskReddit

Relationships offer love, companionship, intimacy and, invariably, the kind of annoyance that makes you want to poke your own eyes out just to have something else to focus on.

They’ve been discussing this with particular regard to men after 4-stars posed this interesting question:

What’s the boyfriend equivalent to a girlfriend saying she’s not hungry and then eating half your fries?

And lots of people chipped in with the ways in which the guys in our lives can be incredibly irritating, like these…

1.

‘Making fun of the expensive shampoos and then coming out of the bathroom smelling like a flower garden.’

–Buntschatten

2.

‘Swearing he’s not tired then immediately falling asleep and snoring so loud you can’t hear the show.’

–MelpomeneLee

3.

‘Thinking my wife gossips too much but constantly asking her about all the gossip.’

–Fantastic-Corner-605

4.

‘I used to give my girlfriend a hard time about her skin care routine, not like harshly just joking.

Then she gave me a facial, and now I’m nearly 40 and my skin has never been so moisturised and clear as her bed time routine also involves her doing a skin care routine on me while I dramatically claim that I hate it.’

–LetUsNotBeLead

5.

‘”I don’t want a cat in the house, I’m just not a fan of cats”…. 5 minutes later…”We can’t stay out late, you know Willow doesn’t like it when we’re not there after dark.”‘

–lilith_from_the_dark

6.

‘Using all the shit in my purse or everything I pack for a trip.’

–widwydoingdagwidwy

7.

‘Asking for a sip of your drink, but gulping most of it with that one “sip”.’

–millycactus

8.

‘”Can I have a bite of your burger?” Then returns the burger with a giant fucking shark bite torn out of it and you are now missing a third of your dinner.’

–godihatepeople

9.

‘My husband likes to razz me for occasionally starting a trashy reality show. He will be nearby but not watching. Then a few nights later he’ll ask “Love is Blind tonight?” And I’ll say “No, I’m not feeling it,” and the look of disappointment on his face is so cute. Then he’ll try to save face and be like “good!” Lmaoooo you messy king.’

–Minute_Pianist8133

10.

‘I’m surprised no one has said this yet but ‘man eyes’. Saying “I can’t find it anywhere!!” I look for literally 5 seconds and I’ve found whatever it is.’

–brain_wave78

11.

‘Watching the trash overflow and then saying “I was just about to do that” when I take it out myself.’

–hellokiri

12.

‘Ignoring my advice during a conversation, then getting the SAME advice from one of his bros, and telling me about his friend’s great advice as if he never heard it before.

Even though he did. From me. Four days ago.’

–mouse_attack