Politics donald trump usmnt world cup

Donald Trump was so excited after Fifa reversed the American team’s red card and the hypocrisy was visible from the moon

Saul Hutson. Updated July 6th, 2026

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Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to make an international incident about himself.

In this case, he should’ve stayed on the sidelines.

It all started at the World Cup, when the US Men’s National Team’s best scorer, Folarin Balogun, was shown a red card in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. It looked like the US would have to play their next match without him.

Americans weren’t happy. Especially Donald Trump.

Unlike the rest of us, Trump decided to meddle. He has been seen cozying up to the FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the past and reportedly reached out to soccer’s governing body to review the suspension.

It seems to have worked. Now Trump and the White House are gloating.

So yes, Trump got rewarded for being a cry baby.

But he is also telling on himself. Balogun is a US citizen by birthright, something Trump just last week fought the Supreme Court on. SCOTUS blocked an executive order Trump issued to sharply restrict birthright citizenship.

The hypocrisy could be seen from space and Twitter was more than happy to point it out.

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