Donald Trump was so excited after Fifa reversed the American team’s red card and the hypocrisy was visible from the moon

Politics donald trump usmnt world cup

Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to make an international incident about himself.

In this case, he should’ve stayed on the sidelines.

It all started at the World Cup, when the US Men’s National Team’s best scorer, Folarin Balogun, was shown a red card in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. It looked like the US would have to play their next match without him.

Americans weren’t happy. Especially Donald Trump.

Unlike the rest of us, Trump decided to meddle. He has been seen cozying up to the FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the past and reportedly reached out to soccer’s governing body to review the suspension.

It seems to have worked. Now Trump and the White House are gloating.

So yes, Trump got rewarded for being a cry baby.

But he is also telling on himself. Balogun is a US citizen by birthright, something Trump just last week fought the Supreme Court on. SCOTUS blocked an executive order Trump issued to sharply restrict birthright citizenship.

The hypocrisy could be seen from space and Twitter was more than happy to point it out.

1.

Possible corruption and cheating aside, hilarious that the Trump administration were allegedly pushing hard to reinstate a player who is a literal birthright citizen. His pregnant mother gave birth to him on a visit because the airline wouldn’t let her board her return flight. https://t.co/Ay86Kr03YK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 5, 2026

2.

Another huge victory for the birthright citizenship clause of the Fourteenth Amendment https://t.co/FI5ZUKG2rw — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) July 5, 2026

3.

Donald Trump calling FIFA to overturn the suspension of noted birthright citizen Folarin Balogun the same week SCOTUS rules against him on eliminating birthright citizenship is peak Trump. pic.twitter.com/LSBPPSCJJZ — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) July 5, 2026

4.

So when the white house gets involved and the decision changes, its justice. But when it’s another country, it’s FIFA corruption. Pick a lane🚮 pic.twitter.com/iU4TdsNwki — We_mzee (@Ojiva_shawn) July 5, 2026

5.

Sadly the irony of this will be lost on those that need to understand it… https://t.co/4AAgqkCZe9 — Mike Lee (@Mike63309094) July 6, 2026

6.

I know Trump saying “Folarin Balogun” on that phone sounded like Harry Potter spells https://t.co/O9KoMdtqD3 — yc (@yc) July 5, 2026

7.

Big win for birthright citizenship! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 5, 2026

8.