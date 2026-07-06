Ron DeSantis made a tiresome WW2 barb about this old British pub and Andrew Neil’s A++ comeback had everyone raising their glass

US andrew neil Ron DeSantis

It all started when the good people of @NoContextBrits enjoyed a well-aimed barb at the United Stets on Independence Day, and very enjoyable it was too.

America is 250 years old. This pub is 1,466 years old. pic.twitter.com/IRA7knOxXy — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 4, 2026

Well, it’s fair to say not everyone enjoyed it, and when we say ‘everyone’ what we really mean is Americans, and when we say ‘Americans’ who we really mean is Florida governor and one-time presidential wannabe, Ron DeSantis, who came back with this.

And if it wasn’t for America the insignia on the pub would be written in German. https://t.co/hoFWoSkMR2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 5, 2026

Oooh, get him!

And it was left to former Sunday Times editor turned Times Radio pundit (via – briefly – GB News) to magnificently put him in his place.

Really? Your lot didn’t show up to help until 1942, when we’d already repelled German efforts to invade in 1940. Maybe you should stick to the local politics of your own Florida backyard. You’re clearly out of your depth on historic and geopolitical matters. https://t.co/mvVsVgrW7C — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 5, 2026

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to like Andrew Neil etc’.

And de Santis wasn’t the only American the former newspaper man was busy owning some time into next year. Like this one.

Because Japan had bombed you and Hitler declared war on you. Don’t you have history books in the colonies? https://t.co/OhNkYxon1I — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 5, 2026

And this one.

We paid for what you sent us. It wasn’t charity. We were still paying off the loans 40 years later.

You didn’t start US protection of Atlantic convoys til mid-1941 — and even then it was limited.

Of course we could not have defeated Germany without US intervention. But we had… https://t.co/3gr5aBdtqD — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 6, 2026

And indeed this one.

I say old chap, only poorer than Mississippi if you use nominal GDP values/exchange rates. Not good economics. Use purchasing power parities (more reliable for comparisons) and we don’t look so bad. Try them and you’ll see. https://t.co/p6SQUDyMmR — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 6, 2026

And finally …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA!

Just think, if you hadn’t taken such a wrong turn 250 years ago you’d now be as admired, respected, liked, peaceful and civilised as Canada 😂😂😂. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 4, 2026

Boom.

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