US andrew neil Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis made a tiresome WW2 barb about this old British pub and Andrew Neil’s A++ comeback had everyone raising their glass

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2026

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It all started when the good people of @NoContextBrits enjoyed a well-aimed barb at the United Stets on Independence Day, and very enjoyable it was too.

Well, it’s fair to say not everyone enjoyed it, and when we say ‘everyone’ what we really mean is Americans, and when we say ‘Americans’ who we really mean is Florida governor and one-time presidential wannabe, Ron DeSantis, who came back with this.

Oooh, get him!

And it was left to former Sunday Times editor turned Times Radio pundit (via – briefly – GB News) to magnificently put him in his place.

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to like Andrew Neil etc’.

And de Santis wasn’t the only American the former newspaper man was busy owning some time into next year. Like this one.

And this one.

And indeed this one.

And finally …

Boom.

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