Donald Trump tried to quote the Constitution during his Independence Day speech and it was an epic own goal that spoke volumes

Politics constitution donald trump Independence Day

America “celebrated” its 250th birthday this past weekend and the ring master of ceremonies in Washington, DC couldn’t resist putting his greasy, orange fingerprints all over the party.

Donald Trump’s failed State Fair continued to draw underwhelming crowds and display shoddy craftsmanship all weekend long.

Then the big man himself took the stage to rally everyone before the fireworks show. Trump ambled on stage and started quoting the nation’s founding document. Only he didn’t get the words right and instead use it as an opportunity to spread false ideas from the country’s forefathers to the muted cheers of his sheep-like followers.

Here is the President of the United States misquoting the nation’s founding document. Angrily. (Of course.)

Trump: And as our Declaration of Independence tells us, we are all made in the image of one almighty god. And a communist will never say that. pic.twitter.com/PzqZ0TiycF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 5, 2026

It didn’t take long before everyone online pointed out how wrong, stupid, and hateful this speech was.

1.

No…the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights including Life, Liberty & the pursuit of Happiness. “Made in the image of God” is from the Bible. I guess its easy to confuse 2 things you’ve never read https://t.co/x729uCghhP — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) July 5, 2026

2.

Nothing screams “American Pride” quite like the president of the United States marking our 250th by using a made up quote from our founding document to get a crowd of smooth brained shidiots to cheer because it validates their hatred of people who don’t worship the way they do. https://t.co/i2zFwrQCLN — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 5, 2026

3.

Nothing says “I love America” like misquoting the Declaration of Independence on live TV and then pretending the fake quote proves everyone else hates the country. — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) July 5, 2026

4.

Misquoting the Declaration of independence on the 4th of July is PEAK idiocracy pic.twitter.com/17cne2aeGN — MotaConnoisseur (@ruessionnoCatoM) July 5, 2026

5.

Inflation is at a three year high, people can’t afford July 4th cookout food for their families, Donald Trump made $2 billion last year as President, and all Trump has to offer you s “look out for commies.” What an epic fail. — Alexander Hamilton’s Tears (@Hamiltonstears) July 5, 2026

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