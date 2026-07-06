Politics constitution donald trump Independence Day

Donald Trump tried to quote the Constitution during his Independence Day speech and it was an epic own goal that spoke volumes

Saul Hutson. Updated July 6th, 2026

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America “celebrated” its 250th birthday this past weekend and the ring master of ceremonies in Washington, DC couldn’t resist putting his greasy, orange fingerprints all over the party.

Donald Trump’s failed State Fair continued to draw underwhelming crowds and display shoddy craftsmanship all weekend long.

Then the big man himself took the stage to rally everyone before the fireworks show. Trump ambled on stage and started quoting the nation’s founding document. Only he didn’t get the words right and instead use it as an opportunity to spread false ideas from the country’s forefathers to the muted cheers of his sheep-like followers.

Here is the President of the United States misquoting the nation’s founding document. Angrily. (Of course.)

It didn’t take long before everyone online pointed out how wrong, stupid, and hateful this speech was.

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