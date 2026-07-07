The Belgian team did Trump’s stupid dance as a goal celebration in their 4-1 obliteration of USA, and the rest of the world cheered

Sport Belgium donald trump world cup

The USA has been knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium in a 4-1 rout that was the perfect response to Donald Trump’s interference in the red card of the USA’s star player, Folarin Balogun.

USA has been eliminated from the World Cup. They lost 4-1 to Belgium. pic.twitter.com/4jr4XywZ8o — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2026

And the world CHEEEEEEEERS as Belgium defeats the cheating country 🥳🥳🥳🇧🇪🇧🇪🇧🇪 Honestly, I feel bad for the US men's team, everyone cheering for them to lose because their corrupt president did another corrupt thing.#BELUSA — J Hunter🍁 (@MrJoKeR604) July 7, 2026

Balogun’s match ban was suspended after the president intervened, causing widespread and clearly justified accusations of cheating against the man who claimed to be very knowledgeable about sport in almost the same breath as admitting he didn’t know what a red card meant.

Trump on Balogun: "I saw the play, and I'm a person that loves sports … that wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction … this referee, who is a little bit suspect if you check his past. He made a call that nobody could believe … he's our best player, or one of our best… pic.twitter.com/YfIqb1JA4u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2026

This was the team’s hilarious post-match message to Trump.

Of course, Trump could already be on the phone to his good friend and renowned arse-kisser Gianni Infantino to get the result thrown out.

While Belgium’s win was the result most of the world was hoping for, this goal celebration by double scorer Romelu Lukaku was the chef’s kiss moment.

Lmao Belgium team trolling Trump with his stupid dance pic.twitter.com/oRibgEtU5F — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 7, 2026

They even do his own dance better than he does. Twitter enjoyed the additional humiliation for the White House cheat – even some Americans.

1.

Belgium’s team celebrated their victory over the US by mocking Trump’s signature double jerk off dance move. pic.twitter.com/emvy5tK6Xr — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 7, 2026

2.

Belgium did the Trump dance after their fourth goal against us. I can’t help but respect this trash talk. They whipped us, they get to dance. pic.twitter.com/lTeXQROdfo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 7, 2026

3.

Yeah I'm not even mad, good for them https://t.co/bMkr2KdFyB — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 7, 2026

4.

This is top tier trolling and I love it 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ayl1qmCdjd — Shawn W (@BiscuitsDad30) July 7, 2026

5.

Belgium was MOCKING Trump at the end of the game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p0FRMgsKj0 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 7, 2026

6.

It wouldn’t be Americas 250th without the maga humiliation ritual at every major event… https://t.co/bA67SORQxW — Generic Dem Fan 🦅🇺🇸 (@RationalWins) July 7, 2026

7.

Belgium literally did the “Trump Dance” to troll the President after they defeated the USA in the World Cup. Trump gave them all the motivation they needed. pic.twitter.com/jQPabfLHbU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 7, 2026

8.

Nurse please send Dr Trump some Aloe Vera gel stat 😆 pic.twitter.com/dUQddzbOxB — Jonathan Kage (@JonathanKage82) July 7, 2026

9.

This is so disrespectful to the only recipient of the FIFA Peace Prize. The expanded tariffs on Belgian goods will be swift and HUGE! — TheDude (@Dudeinthe303) July 7, 2026

10.

After Belgium scored their 4th goal vs USA, the whole team mocked President Donald Trump by doing his signature dance move Pretty savage troll, especially on US soil & after Trump fought to have FIFA review the bogus red card suspension on Balogun. Well played 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HRgRwUUzNH — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 7, 2026

11.

We're going to be eating shit for a while Game's the game https://t.co/86PNHTLN2L — Ryan Rosenblatt, Back to Back World Series Champ (@RyanRosenblatt) July 7, 2026

12.

This is still sending me, my God https://t.co/8ywV1gabMW — René 🟥🚩🇵🇸 (@rcmoya84) July 7, 2026

13.

Belgian team doing the Trump dance is my favorite moment of this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/x3pQPssBxu — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) July 7, 2026

14.

lol Lukaku has always had top tier shithousery. Respect. https://t.co/mNquKoqndc — Jack Mac (@JackMac) July 7, 2026

15.

Lukaku actually celebrated the last goal imitating the Trump worm's little dance 😭 He's a mad man 🤣#USABEL pic.twitter.com/gN8sH1MkgV pic.twitter.com/FQEBgpEiTd — Absolute Belgian Fans 🇧🇪 (@BelgianFans) July 7, 2026

Watch your back, Belgium.

JUST IN: Trump says Belgium is 2 weeks away from developing a nuclear bomb. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 6, 2026

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Donald Trump was so excited after Fifa reversed the American team’s red card and the hypocrisy was visible from the moon

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