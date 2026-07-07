Sport Belgium donald trump world cup

The Belgian team did Trump’s stupid dance as a goal celebration in their 4-1 obliteration of USA, and the rest of the world cheered

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2026

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The USA has been knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium in a 4-1 rout that was the perfect response to Donald Trump’s interference in the red card of the USA’s star player, Folarin Balogun.

Balogun’s match ban was suspended after the president intervened, causing widespread and clearly justified accusations of cheating against the man who claimed to be very knowledgeable about sport in almost the same breath as admitting he didn’t know what a red card meant.

This was the team’s hilarious post-match message to Trump.

Of course, Trump could already be on the phone to his good friend and renowned arse-kisser Gianni Infantino to get the result thrown out.

While Belgium’s win was the result most of the world was hoping for, this goal celebration by double scorer Romelu Lukaku was the chef’s kiss moment.

They even do his own dance better than he does. Twitter enjoyed the additional humiliation for the White House cheat – even some Americans.

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Watch your back, Belgium.

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Donald Trump was so excited after Fifa reversed the American team’s red card and the hypocrisy was visible from the moon

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