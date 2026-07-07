An anti-woke American saw the upside of the US being dumped out of the World Cup and got gloriously owned by these magnificent two footed tackles

Sport world cup

Farewell then the United States, after the host nation was unceremoniously dumped out of their own competition 4-1 by Belgium.

Worse – so much worse – was that Donald Trump single-handedly evaporated all the goodwill that had built up towards them by fixing it so that star striker Folarin Balogun could play despite a red card in the previous game.

Anyway, that’s enough of that. Well, almost, because we return to it after this anti-woke American saw the upside to their team’s ignominious hammering.

The good news is that we no longer have to pretend to care about soccer — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2026

That’s right, coz they never cared about football anyway, right? Wrong. And they got all the two-footed tackles they deserved.

1.

It’s football 😂😂

And you’ve never been good at it pic.twitter.com/r2FBSjl0iE — Enoch Pinkrah🇬🇭 (@EnochPink_) July 7, 2026

2.

3.

Rigging a match just to get dogwalked pic.twitter.com/Xuh0m6iRBM — Nataspin (@Natasp1n) July 7, 2026

4.

"The good news is that we no longer have to pretend to care about soccer" pic.twitter.com/jGsEH2VASV — Lamp (@Lampontheapp) July 7, 2026

5.

Rigging a match just to get dogwalked pic.twitter.com/Xuh0m6iRBM — Nataspin (@Natasp1n) July 7, 2026

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7.

Y'all acting nonchalant after being slaughtered is so funny lmao Tbh I was rooting for USA too until Trump did his bullshitery. After that I gotta say I'm happy with the result, although it's sad for the players to be involved in all of this. — Imbo Red (@realImbo) July 7, 2026

8.

Hello Infantino, Recount the goals. Many people are saying we actually won. The biggest football victory nobody's ever seen. pic.twitter.com/uosVJmJAVG — CityLad (@RxodriSZN) July 7, 2026

9.

Tou guys are lucky the entire world doesn’t care about American football otherwise you’d lose that thing too lol go back to NFL and pretend you’re the best on that thing you are the only one playing — Cappuccino Cru (@CappuccinoCru) July 7, 2026

10.

all americans know how to do is lose and pretend it doesn't matter https://t.co/ruFVfqNQII — Parger (@pargerais) July 7, 2026

11.

It was a good run, but now at least you can get back to the national past times of baseball and medical bankruptcy. https://t.co/cwFBQWsxyb — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) July 7, 2026

So savage they each got a red card, immediately rescinded.

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27 funniest and totally on-point things people said about Belgium dumping the USA out of the World Cup