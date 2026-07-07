Sport world cup

An anti-woke American saw the upside of the US being dumped out of the World Cup and got gloriously owned by these magnificent two footed tackles

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Farewell then the United States, after the host nation was unceremoniously dumped out of their own competition 4-1 by Belgium.

Worse – so much worse – was that Donald Trump single-handedly evaporated all the goodwill that had built up towards them by fixing it so that star striker Folarin Balogun could play despite a red card in the previous game.

Anyway, that’s enough of that. Well, almost, because we return to it after this anti-woke American saw the upside to their team’s ignominious hammering.

That’s right, coz they never cared about football anyway, right? Wrong. And they got all the two-footed tackles they deserved.

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So savage they each got a red card, immediately rescinded.

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