An American said the other World Cup nations would ‘never recover’ from seeing how Americans live close up and the rest of the world responded as one

US world cup

Spare a thought – only kidding – for all those American football fans for whom the World Cup came to an abrupt end at the hands of a 4-1 drubbing by Belgium.

It wasn’t just that they lost – well, it was – but also how they lost. Especially this most unfortunate goalkeeping calamity.

🗣 “An embarrassing one to concede!”😳 It’s a nightmare moment for USA goalkeeper Matt Freese ⚽😬 pic.twitter.com/c5HX0BJr6B — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 7, 2026

We mention it again – again! – because this American was taking it especially badly. Like, really, really badly.

So much so that they were moved to suggest that while the USA had lost the game, America was somehow winning anyway because of all the fans who had come to the country and discovered what the US was really like.

Team USA lost the game. America won something bigger. Millions of Europeans, Asians, and Africans just discovered American food, American hospitality, and air conditioning. They will never recover. — Joe McBride (@McBrideLawNYC) July 7, 2026

American food, American hospitality, American air conditioning you say? And basically the whole of the rest of the world responded as one.

Well, almost.

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They really, truly think like this 🤯 https://t.co/VUDYyVpnFv — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 7, 2026

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Millions of Europeans, Asians, and Africans just discovered America is a nation of cheaters. Decades of Hollywood storytelling, depicting America as noble and good down the drain. The damage is unmeasurable. — Invert the narrative (@trinity__2020) July 7, 2026

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American food is so full of chemicals half of it is banned in Europe https://t.co/o26dexKGMq — Sarah (@Sarahjdublin) July 7, 2026

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We discovered what assholes you are. Oh wait, we already knew that — Finnbar (@nnncurtis) July 7, 2026

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Dude, the average European has a far higher quality of life than the average American. Norwegians live like Americans think they live. — Ty Mantooth (@MantoothTy) July 7, 2026

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Think this might be the funniest copium post of the day. https://t.co/KXBg08hZkf — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) July 7, 2026

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