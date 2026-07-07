US world cup

An American said the other World Cup nations would ‘never recover’ from seeing how Americans live close up and the rest of the world responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for all those American football fans for whom the World Cup came to an abrupt end at the hands of a 4-1 drubbing by Belgium.

It wasn’t just that they lost – well, it was – but also how they lost. Especially this most unfortunate goalkeeping calamity.

We mention it again – again! – because this American was taking it especially badly. Like, really, really badly.

So much so that they were moved to suggest that while the USA had lost the game, America was somehow winning anyway because of all the fans who had come to the country and discovered what the US was really like.

American food, American hospitality, American air conditioning you say? And basically the whole of the rest of the world responded as one.

Well, almost.

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