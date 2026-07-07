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People have been sharing their favourite social media posts of all time, and these 24 are truly part of a golden age

Poke Reporter. Updated July 7th, 2026

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We were under the impression that every day is social media day, but there is apparently an official one, which happened last week.

To mark the occasion, PopBase asked people to share their favourite social media posts of all time.

They didn’t need much encouragement. There were far too many suggestions to share them all – and some turned up more than once.

These were our favourites of their favourites.

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