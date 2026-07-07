People have been sharing their favourite social media posts of all time, and these 24 are truly part of a golden age
We were under the impression that every day is social media day, but there is apparently an official one, which happened last week.
To mark the occasion, PopBase asked people to share their favourite social media posts of all time.
Today is Social Media Day.
What is your favorite social media post of all time?
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 30, 2026
They didn’t need much encouragement. There were far too many suggestions to share them all – and some turned up more than once.
These were our favourites of their favourites.
1.
it's going to be this always https://t.co/ZpLpbsIgzJ pic.twitter.com/tNHwRRtLio
— chatpile roan (@chatpileroan) July 3, 2026
2.
https://t.co/znz7juWB0l pic.twitter.com/wJ8Ia87JNO
— ˆˆ (@flirtaeyeon) July 2, 2026
3.
https://t.co/QqLVu9NXBA pic.twitter.com/4d3H04Qmg5
— Ciara (@Ciara_BK) July 2, 2026
4.
https://t.co/EsKWaTQKfR pic.twitter.com/l6hiMvRmIc
— Reece Cameron (@reececameron_) July 3, 2026
5.
https://t.co/kUibRWEPzp pic.twitter.com/X2iHSp1Lxx
— mediocre homo (@mediocrehomo) June 30, 2026
6.
No bless yous for Giacomo? https://t.co/onfUKV9XpI pic.twitter.com/OUCvZkOSoA
— Boze Herrington, Library Owl ♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) July 2, 2026
7.
https://t.co/slJl3XFo5i pic.twitter.com/zoACA47gHw
— Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) July 2, 2026
8.
https://t.co/lji9udhEGC pic.twitter.com/1xFRFLbJqJ
— Sumaiyah V٨ (@snowkhoshi) June 30, 2026
9.
https://t.co/rsi9NNSlOp pic.twitter.com/ysJ6DPVsrR
— Encyclopaedia Britannica (@Britannica) June 30, 2026
10.
house of the dragon you will always be famous for this https://t.co/dQ21oOXmH1 pic.twitter.com/mGzv0J7ful
— May✗ (@Mayham_H) July 2, 2026
11.
https://t.co/PxSASkH382 pic.twitter.com/qrbHfbgGQr
— joesphine (@jojoleighhh) July 1, 2026
12.
pic.twitter.com/TALsTwz9H2 https://t.co/gVt3kDgqSf
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 30, 2026