People have been sharing their favourite social media posts of all time, and these 24 are truly part of a golden age

Social Media funny tweets

We were under the impression that every day is social media day, but there is apparently an official one, which happened last week.

To mark the occasion, PopBase asked people to share their favourite social media posts of all time.

Today is Social Media Day. What is your favorite social media post of all time? — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 30, 2026

They didn’t need much encouragement. There were far too many suggestions to share them all – and some turned up more than once.

These were our favourites of their favourites.

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house of the dragon you will always be famous for this https://t.co/dQ21oOXmH1 pic.twitter.com/mGzv0J7ful — May✗ (@Mayham_H) July 2, 2026

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