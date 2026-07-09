US donald trump

Donald Trump thinks there was a missile attack by the Islamic Republic of Japan, in case you were wondering how Captain Cognitive is getting on

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2026

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If ever there were a good time for a sequel to The President’s Brain is Missing, this is it.

Donald Trump is currently in Ankara for the Nato summit, where – it is rumoured – other leaders have made a pact to keep shtum about the World Cup in case they upset the giant man baby. If his meeting with President Zelenskyy is any indication, there’s a chance he’s forgotten the World Cup is on – or thinks the US has already won it.

Aaron Rupar gathered the points of interest into a handy clip.

That man has the nuclear codes. Of course, the part of that word salad that resonated the most with concerned onlookers was the fact that he mixed up Iran and Japan.

It’s not like he has any particular reason to be absolutely crystal clear on the name of Iran, such as being involved in an unwinnable war of his own making with that country.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

The reactions were as scathing – and alarmed – as you’d expect.

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