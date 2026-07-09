Donald Trump thinks there was a missile attack by the Islamic Republic of Japan, in case you were wondering how Captain Cognitive is getting on

US donald trump

If ever there were a good time for a sequel to The President’s Brain is Missing, this is it.

Donald Trump is currently in Ankara for the Nato summit, where – it is rumoured – other leaders have made a pact to keep shtum about the World Cup in case they upset the giant man baby. If his meeting with President Zelenskyy is any indication, there’s a chance he’s forgotten the World Cup is on – or thinks the US has already won it.

Aaron Rupar gathered the points of interest into a handy clip.

Trump just flubbed his way through his meeting with Zelenskyy, at various points referring to the "Islamic Republic of Japan," repeatedly calling Zelenskyy "President Putin," and railing against the "JCPOC" Here's the blooper reel: pic.twitter.com/rmpAeYR2TJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

That man has the nuclear codes. Of course, the part of that word salad that resonated the most with concerned onlookers was the fact that he mixed up Iran and Japan.

Trump: "We had 11 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan" pic.twitter.com/FUOFLVZiKh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

It’s not like he has any particular reason to be absolutely crystal clear on the name of Iran, such as being involved in an unwinnable war of his own making with that country.

The reactions were as scathing – and alarmed – as you’d expect.

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How does the human brain even come up with the “Islamic Republic of Japan”? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 8, 2026

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I don’t think this dude is passing his weekly cognitive tests https://t.co/qxlscs0S1q — nyara (@nyaraVT) July 8, 2026

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This is the mentally addled idiot who keeps losing the war in Iran https://t.co/TlCebNrz8G — Laura Babcock (@LauraBabcock) July 8, 2026

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Homie got a glimpse into an alternate timeline https://t.co/mSPgxPFsuD — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) July 8, 2026

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The Islamic Republic of Japan? His brain is gone. Time for grandpa to take another cognitive test. https://t.co/Vb7zb1ZeLm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 8, 2026

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Trump is an international embarrassment. https://t.co/fnxKheaOES — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 8, 2026

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President Trump is the only leader to successfully defeat the Islamic Republic of Japan, and wokesters still won’t give him the credit. pic.twitter.com/SpfmE2z3hj — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 8, 2026

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BUT Biden once didn’t know where the exit was! https://t.co/N5enfXU5oS — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) July 8, 2026

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The Islamic Republic of Japan is now threatening to block The Strait of Hormuz following hostilities with the United States. pic.twitter.com/a9Gc2gXGL4 — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 8, 2026

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