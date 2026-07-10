Reform is diverting campaigners from the Manchester mayoral race to help Farage in Clacton, in case you were wondering how scared they are of a man with a bin on his head

Politics count binface manchester nigel farage

Nigel Farage will forever be associated with the UK’s biggest shot into its own foot – and we don’t mean the repeated commissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Of course, we’re talking about Brexit.

The cost of Brexit has been equated to 6% of GDP which in today's prices is approx £250bn. Flatlining public services and economic growth is down to Farage, not immigration and small boats. The biggest act of self-harm, the UK has ever seen.https://t.co/bBRneOQln2 pic.twitter.com/xxaz0odv8W — Khalid Sadur (@KHALID4EWH) July 9, 2026

However, he may have fired an even bigger shot into his own foot by staging a dramatic resignation from the Commons, in order to re-enter the House with the confidence of the constituents supposedly supporting his claim not to have broken parliamentary rules.

When he did that, he clearly didn’t anticipate the major parties stepping back and allowing Count Binface to become his main challenger.

It’s hard to imagine a worse 2 days for Nigel Farage. He resigned as MP for Clacton thinking it would be a masterstroke, and it’s turned into the opposite. Every major party pulled out, leaving him fighting Count Binface, and his own spokespeople have spent that time… — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) July 9, 2026

"We called a by-election by mistake!" pic.twitter.com/2KwgiXZHkq — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 9, 2026

It’s a lose-lose situation for them. Farage will probably win, but he has to spend the run-up to the election being ridiculed for standing against an ‘alien’ with a bin for a head. But this is the country that voted for Boaty McBoatface. The bin could win.

Nigel Farage’s gamble to call by-election in Clacton has turned out to be a massive mistake as Count Binface who seems to be his only real competitor has made it onto #newsnight #votebinface and save the taxpayer £350,000 is surely an election winning slogan. pic.twitter.com/8b0heu1K9P — Mike H (@mikoh123) July 8, 2026

What’s even funnier is that the Reform camp is clearly only too well aware of how bad it could get, because they’ve sent out the call for all hands on deck – and that means leaving Reform’s Manchester mayoral candidate, Sian Astley, completely in the lurch.

EXCL: Reform UK activists have been urged to divert from Greater Manchester mayoral byelection to support Nigel Farage’s contest against Count Binface. A WhatsApp shared with party members in NW reads: “We now need all of our fantastic activists, branch officers and councillors… — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 9, 2026

The Guardian reports that the following WhatsApp message was shared with Reform Members in the North West.

“The message could not be more clear. We now need all of our fantastic activists, branch officers and councillors to come and help us in Clacton.”

They’re right – the message could not be more clear. They’re afraid of Farage being beaten by a comedy alien with a bin on his head.

Delicious.

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Holy shit they’re actually worried he might lose https://t.co/JIFKCtf64y — Tharries (@TharriesYT) July 9, 2026

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“I need your help to beat a man in fancy dress.” This has got to go down in history as the most ridiculous by-election ever. I’ve never laughed so much…it’s going to be a funny few weeks! 🤣#RubbishVBin https://t.co/6v7vLZPrtl — Natalie Fleet MP (@NatalieFleetMP) July 9, 2026

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Reform are supposed to have loads of members. Surely they have enough people to throw the kitchen sink at both by elections at once? If this is true then: 1) They must have very few proper activists, and 2) They are literally bricking it because they might lose to a bin. https://t.co/wrUGbkXRMa — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 9, 2026

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This is, I’m afraid, just TOO funny 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/fxSo3dgC0K — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 9, 2026

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Nigel Farage has managed the impossible. He’s now trying to work out which humiliation would be worse: losing Greater Manchester to Labour… or spending millions staging a vanity by-election only to find his biggest opponent is a literal bin. 🗑️😂 Imagine pulling activists out… pic.twitter.com/vtRm6Njotd — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 9, 2026

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All the confirmation you need that Reform have given up in the Greater Manchester mayoral by-election https://t.co/jU8mCM2ytO — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) July 9, 2026

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