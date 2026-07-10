Politics count binface manchester nigel farage

Reform is diverting campaigners from the Manchester mayoral race to help Farage in Clacton, in case you were wondering how scared they are of a man with a bin on his head

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 10th, 2026

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Nigel Farage will forever be associated with the UK’s biggest shot into its own foot – and we don’t mean the repeated commissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Of course, we’re talking about Brexit.

However, he may have fired an even bigger shot into his own foot by staging a dramatic resignation from the Commons, in order to re-enter the House with the confidence of the constituents supposedly supporting his claim not to have broken parliamentary rules.

When he did that, he clearly didn’t anticipate the major parties stepping back and allowing Count Binface to become his main challenger.

It’s a lose-lose situation for them. Farage will probably win, but he has to spend the run-up to the election being ridiculed for standing against an ‘alien’ with a bin for a head. But this is the country that voted for Boaty McBoatface. The bin could win.

What’s even funnier is that the Reform camp is clearly only too well aware of how bad it could get, because they’ve sent out the call for all hands on deck – and that means leaving Reform’s Manchester mayoral candidate, Sian Astley, completely in the lurch.

The Guardian reports that the following WhatsApp message was shared with Reform Members in the North West.

“The message could not be more clear. We now need all of our fantastic activists, branch officers and councillors to come and help us in Clacton.”

They’re right – the message could not be more clear. They’re afraid of Farage being beaten by a comedy alien with a bin on his head.

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