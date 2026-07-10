Politics lbc Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick did a guest presenter gig on LBC and this particular caller seized the opportunity with both hands to magnificent effect

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2026

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LBC presenter and Nigel Farage nemesis James O’Brien – no stranger to these pages – has been taking a couple of weeks off his LBC morning show and, well, what a fortnight to pick.

This week the station has had a bunch of guest presenters sitting in, including Reform UK-er and Tory party turncoat Robert Jenrick.

We mention this because of one particular caller who took the time to ring in and seized the opportunity with both hands. Possibly more. And it was really rather magnificent.

Never thought we’d feel sorry for Jenrick. And we were right (that hissing sound you can hear is what’s left of Jenrick’s soul seeping out of his body, just in case you were wondering).

And these people (almost) enjoyed it as much as we did.

Source @LBC