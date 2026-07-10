Robert Jenrick did a guest presenter gig on LBC and this particular caller seized the opportunity with both hands to magnificent effect

Politics lbc Robert jenrick

LBC presenter and Nigel Farage nemesis James O’Brien – no stranger to these pages – has been taking a couple of weeks off his LBC morning show and, well, what a fortnight to pick.

This week the station has had a bunch of guest presenters sitting in, including Reform UK-er and Tory party turncoat Robert Jenrick.

We mention this because of one particular caller who took the time to ring in and seized the opportunity with both hands. Possibly more. And it was really rather magnificent.

‘The fact that you’re sticking up for Farage just shows what person you are!’ Caller Lisa berates Robert Jenrick for ‘ruining the country’. pic.twitter.com/fzJBIcOrwR — LBC (@LBC) July 9, 2026

Never thought we’d feel sorry for Jenrick. And we were right (that hissing sound you can hear is what’s left of Jenrick’s soul seeping out of his body, just in case you were wondering).

And these people (almost) enjoyed it as much as we did.

Well done Lisa. What an absolute piece of shit Jenrick is. — Colonel Beauregard P Thatchwick III (@thatchwick82911) July 9, 2026

Caller Lisa didn’t hold back: “Farage is a vile, repulsive individual. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. The fact that you’re sticking up for him just shows what person you are!”

She torched Jenrick’s slimy defection and their by-election hypocrisy while she was… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 9, 2026

Caller after caller are destroying Jenrick and his lies about Farage and two tier policing The fact this fool comes on LBC shows the arrogance and stupidity of Reform — Mark Collins (@Rocky_Raccoon1) July 9, 2026

Caller Lisa is a fecking legend 💪 — Gays Against Fascism (@GaysAFascism) July 9, 2026

There’s a tiny little smirk on his face that whispers “leadership bid”. pic.twitter.com/HGrOhcudgQ — Asian Mum Riot (@asianmomriot) July 9, 2026

What a childish twat giving his contorted excuse for painting over the murals, devoid of any humanity 🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤡 — Hugh Gallacher (@shuggieg) July 9, 2026

Lisa articulated that well. Shame on deform. It’s over. Begging other parties to put up candidates is a new low. — wei2high (@wei2high) July 9, 2026

Source @LBC