US CNN donald trump

CNN asked Trump about the Strait of Hormuz and the speed with which they accepted his reply didn’t speak volumes about the American media, it bellowed them

John Plunkett. Updated July 13th, 2026

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To CNN now, where Jake Tapper was fortunate enough to have Donald Trump on the phone.

So it was only natural that the CNN man would want to ask him about the Strait of Hormuz, once again closed to shipping despite Trump having declared victory in his war on Iran too many times to remember.

And the speed with which Tapper accepted Trump’s response – such as it was – didn’t speak volumes about the American media, it bellowed them.

And it didn’t end there.

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

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Never less than fair and balanced, here’s a longer clip of Tapper’s exchange with Trump, saying he didn’t want to talk about it out of respect for Lindsey Graham, surely the first time the president’s thoughts have been with another human being.

Source @TheTNHoller