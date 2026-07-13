CNN asked Trump about the Strait of Hormuz and the speed with which they accepted his reply didn’t speak volumes about the American media, it bellowed them

US CNN donald trump

To CNN now, where Jake Tapper was fortunate enough to have Donald Trump on the phone.

So it was only natural that the CNN man would want to ask him about the Strait of Hormuz, once again closed to shipping despite Trump having declared victory in his war on Iran too many times to remember.

And the speed with which Tapper accepted Trump’s response – such as it was – didn’t speak volumes about the American media, it bellowed them.

TAPPER: “Iran says the Strait is closed…”

TRUMP: “Don’t talk about it.”@jaketapper: “Ok.” Journalism! This is tough to watch. But hey can’t make things awkward at the White House Correspondents Dinner, right? pic.twitter.com/ukVapZ9Rgy — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2026

And it didn’t end there.

TAPPER: I know you don't want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back sometime, because I do have a lot of other questions for you TRUMP: Sure. We're trying to have CNN go on a normal path TAPPER: Well I'm on a normal… pic.twitter.com/QALOqHMQIe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2026

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

1.

No better example of what MSM is in the United States of America than this.

“As far as I’m concerned”.

“Don’t talk about it.”

Such a fucking joke. https://t.co/dOui2m1VgH — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) July 12, 2026

2.

This interaction revealed more about tapper than trump. https://t.co/myvSIUDwvE — Covie (@covie_93) July 12, 2026

3.

We don’t have a functioning media and press, we have a bunch of bitch ass cowards like @jaketapper who follow orders. Trump sent federal agents after their fellow journalists like two days ago and he couldn’t bring that up?? Just scrap the entire industry and let’s start over. https://t.co/rDKbnIIahN — Tim (@trouble_man90) July 12, 2026

4.

This isn't journalism, folks. This is straight up, bending over, complete capitulation. The guy who badgered Biden, who wrote a whole nasty book about him, said to trump "Well I'm on a normal path right here, sir." Fuck you, @jaketapper. pic.twitter.com/QBgZUeDVQJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2026

5.

The level of subservience @jaketapper showed in this interview is the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in a long time. Trump told him to not talk about the Strait of Hormuz and Jake said “ok”. The media is supposed to speak truth to power, not *obey* power. The weakness is crazy https://t.co/SV3DCBzbTy — Tim (@trouble_man90) July 12, 2026

6.

Jake got neutered live — (@antifaoperative) July 12, 2026

7.

Gold Star for Jake Tapper who just demonstrated the fastest surrender in modern journalism. "Don't talk about it." "Ok." If your toughest question folds after two words, you're not holding power accountable—you're taking orders. pic.twitter.com/J2VtMLfq6j — FedUpAmerican (@liberallisa13) July 12, 2026

8.

HOLY SHIT: CNN’s Jake Tapper PANDERS to Trump and says he won’t ask him any questions beyond the subject of Lindsey Graham. TRUMP: We're trying to have CNN go on a normal path TAPPER: Well I'm on a normal path right here, sir. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/LPwN7GlP54 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 12, 2026

9.

What a time to be alive and on a normal path https://t.co/27Mj5kV2HD — Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) July 12, 2026

Never less than fair and balanced, here’s a longer clip of Tapper’s exchange with Trump, saying he didn’t want to talk about it out of respect for Lindsey Graham, surely the first time the president’s thoughts have been with another human being.

Jake Tapper: Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Is that true, Mr. President?

President Trump: It's open as far as we're concerned. pic.twitter.com/9gkZi2Q9hx — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) July 12, 2026

Source @TheTNHoller