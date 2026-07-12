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25 funniest, sweetest, and dare we say it, hopeful things people posted about England beating Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals

Michael White. Updated July 12th, 2026

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THEY DID IT!

They might have given us all stress-induced panic/heart attacks throughout, but England – and specifically Jude Bellingham – sent Norway rowing home from the World Cup on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory in extra time.

The Three Lions will now face Argentina in a semi-final game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

It was an electrifying night, and the reaction on social media really did capture all the humour, the drama, and, dare we say it, the hope about England’s journey over the next week.

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