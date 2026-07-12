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25 funniest, sweetest, and dare we say it, hopeful things people posted about England beating Norway to reach the World Cup semi-finals
THEY DID IT!
They might have given us all stress-induced panic/heart attacks throughout, but England – and specifically Jude Bellingham – sent Norway rowing home from the World Cup on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory in extra time.
Need to catch up? Watch the highlights from England v Norway as the Three Lions continue their World Cup run into the semi-finals. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/77OaIEn0ML
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2026
The Three Lions will now face Argentina in a semi-final game on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Semi-final. Set.
Up next in our @FIFAWorldCup journey: Argentina pic.twitter.com/6OsUFCoBTT
— England (@England) July 12, 2026
It was an electrifying night, and the reaction on social media really did capture all the humour, the drama, and, dare we say it, the hope about England’s journey over the next week.
1.
Ok.
It’s…
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 11, 2026
2.
There’s no debate now. pic.twitter.com/IWcIvGYeHL
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2026
3.
This is insane, man. Everyone in the stadium is chanting “Hey Jude,” including Beckham. pic.twitter.com/GLzqpPR3LT
— Dr Yash (@YashRMFC) July 12, 2026
4.
Take it away lads pic.twitter.com/utc8UVOaD9
— England (@England) July 12, 2026
5.
He even got the Nazis hyping him up this is an unbelievable run https://t.co/yO4G7plT5J
— ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) July 11, 2026
6.
Can we stop cutting it so close tho or nah https://t.co/x9jVN5dZKD pic.twitter.com/XPl6IMzwjl
— kiki REINDUSTRIALISATION NOW☭⃠ (@mimikkiki) July 11, 2026
7.
They’re rowing home
They’re rowing home
Norway’s rowing home
pic.twitter.com/v9O8OCbAFm
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 11, 2026
8.
We’re winning this WC I don’t know how don’t care respect to all those players manager you gotta make it happen LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 11, 2026
9.
I love Jude Bellingham so much man. He’s 3rd behind my 2 kids… They’ve been little fuckers this week though so if Jude scores another, he goes top
— Omega Ω Luke (@OmegaLuke) July 11, 2026
10.
Lamentation (flipped, detail), by Gerard David, 1515-23, by Roberto Schmidt pic.twitter.com/SjijyHBCkp
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) July 12, 2026
11.
considering bellingham is 23 and haaland is 25 they got like 4 more world cups full of tension and complicated history yet to come good for them
— adiba (@780613) July 12, 2026
12.
it’s free kick but they’re busy flirting pic.twitter.com/KEP7o1bYE5
— not so hourly haaland (@hourlyerling) July 11, 2026