Nadhim Zahawi defended Farage not declaring that £5 million as ‘the right thing to do’, and Miatta Fahnbulleh’s ‘Pull the other one’ spoke for the nation

Politics Miatta Fahnbulleh Nadhim Zahawi

Nadhim Zahawi was sacked as Chancellor after being in post for 63 days, not quite a Liz Truss and a half – if you prefer informal measurements.

At least Nadhim Zahawi is leaving with honour, by not apologising, showing no remorse, bragging about his achievements and blaming the media. https://t.co/u6cDJH1fye — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) January 29, 2023

He lost the role having been judged to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct because he hadn’t disclosed that he was under investigation by HMRC over a considerable sum of money.

Zahawi later settled the dispute by paying HMRC almost £5 million, so we can see why he might have been left a little bitter about parliamentary procedure.

On Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he described the body that assesses whether MPs have broken the code as ‘a kangaroo court’, which couldn’t be trusted to give Nigel Farage a fair hearing. This, he claims, is why Farage has opted for a by-election as a supposedly fairer way of proving he did nothing wrong when he –

Failed to disclose he’d been given £5 million by a crypto billionaire just before changing his mind about standing for Parliament Failed to disclose that a convicted fraudster had been bankrolling his accommodation, security, staffing and more, in the run-up to that election Changed his story about what the £5 million was for in different interviews.

The Labour MP for Peckham, Miatta Fahnbulleh, questioned Zahawi on the £5 million ‘gift’.

🚨 Miatta Fahnbulleh @Miatsf “Do you take £5 million and not declare it? Is it legitimate to take £5 million and not declare it?” Nadhim Zahawi: “Yes.” Miatta Fahnbulleh: “Pull the other one.” 😆@nadhimzahawi continuing Reform’s defence of Farage should be career ending at… pic.twitter.com/K279e1gyJQ — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 12, 2026

Nadhim Zahawi: Is it right that Nigel be judged by a kangaroo court of MPs who are all anti-Nigel? Laura Kuenssberg: Which is parliamentary authorities.” Miatta Fahnbulleh: Every single member of Parliament opens themselves up to the same scrutiny. If you do things wrong, you need to be held to account, and he’s clearly done a set of things that are wrong.” NZ: The best scrutiny is the people of Clacton, because ultimately, they will judge Nigel and they will judge the Reform Party. MF: Do you think it’s okay to take five million and not declare it? NZ: Yes, because it’s within the rules. Lawyers have looked at it. MF: That’s what he will be judged on. NZ: It was a private gift, unconditional_ MF: Pull the other one.

Her reaction said what many were thinking.

Tweeters reacted to his comments.

1.

Labour's Miatta Fahnbulleh, "Do you think it's ok to take £5m and not declare it?" Nadhim Zahawi, "Yes, because it's within the rules" It's actually not within the rules because it was a political gift either for his years of campaigning for Brexit, or for security, both of… pic.twitter.com/AxOosyrNPq — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 12, 2026

2.

Now listen here Skippy, Nadhim Zahawi says my undeclared 'gift' of £5 million shouldn't be judged by a Kangaroo court of MPs; it's just not fair.#BBCLauraK #KangarooCourt pic.twitter.com/NEZZHt5mqj — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) July 12, 2026

3.

I thought the best person to defend me against charges of financial irregularity would be Nadhim Zahawi, who claimed £6,000 to heat his stables and hid £27m in an offshore account then threatened to sue anyone who asked about it.#bbclaurak — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 12, 2026

4.

So the Farage defence this week has included Little Bobby – under police investigation over donation from alleged illegal sources overseas (and donor has alleged criminal record) Dubai Dickie – involved in questionable transactions with Cottrell family that are being… https://t.co/colM0AxE6E — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) July 12, 2026

5.

Yeah just shows the depth of his depravity. We all know it is unacceptable but they will cling to this ridiculous line because they know Farage is in trouble. — Annette On the World (@AnnetteJBE) July 12, 2026

6.

Why is everyone in Reform UK except Farage defending Farage in media interviews and on shows? https://t.co/BK8YRg4ABq — Robespierre (YouTube) 📢 (@MaxFRobespierre) July 12, 2026

7.

Who is this beautiful strong Queen demolishing Nadhim Zahawi on @bbclaurak #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/opTn1Fka6T — Jas Pandha #FreeJaggiNow (@j4syb) July 12, 2026

8.

So is it now reform policy to do away with police and courts and just have mob justice? https://t.co/0wVxEh6NdD — thatoldcatfart (@thatoldcat25037) July 12, 2026

9.