Elon Musk ‘surprised’ a couple of his SpaceX workers, and reached previously unseen levels of cringe – 16 savage burns

Celebrity cringeworthy elon musk

Just when you thought Elon Musk couldn’t be any cringier, he pulls a new level out of the bag, and it’s almost impressive. Almost.

Elon Musk surprised his SpaceX team by showing up while they were live for Starship Flight 11, their faces say it all 😂 pic.twitter.com/0jbLVUkyFg — X Ethan (@XEthan_Carter) July 8, 2026

How does he do it? It’s like a gift. A horrible, unwanted gift.

While X Ethan obviously thought the clip from October last year was a Musk triumph, leading us to suspect that X Ethan is another Musk alt account, a lot of the replies had very different ideas.

1.

everyone fucking hates him its crazy https://t.co/DkUsNrhtsf — Ismael (@Ismayelalt6) July 10, 2026

2.

‘hes right behind me, isnt he?’ pic.twitter.com/gPTnibshna — foby tox (@fobytoxjp) July 10, 2026

3.

4.

David Brent could work a room better than he can https://t.co/VBDuWQro6F — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) July 10, 2026

5.

Elon: Get in there and make this about you https://t.co/KwrGc8hcMV — Michael (@TheMG3D) July 9, 2026

6.

I think he’s obsessed with Mars because he’s literally from there. That ain’t no human https://t.co/TjwSn4XLAc — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) July 10, 2026

7.

worst space surprise since the challenger https://t.co/9LLxMnvw4m — GWAR-a-Lago (@awkwardupward) July 11, 2026

8.

They’re definitely waiting for their stock to unlock so they can sell and gtfo https://t.co/nG32xRqDso — Michael (@TheMG3D) July 10, 2026

9.

Me showing up to my editors house to surprise them after they’ve spent 4 years straight staring at my face and listening to my annoying voice 8 hours a day https://t.co/4TWTSymFce — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) July 11, 2026

10.

How does he just manage to be the uncoolest person ever in every situation https://t.co/hNUalHX0W4 — Math Rock (@MathRockSucked) July 11, 2026

11.

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13.

this is deadass how im worried i act around ppl omg https://t.co/rm4eUXE9zT — nae ^-^ (@naepinki) July 11, 2026

14.

It makes me happy to know that 95% of elons interactions are this painful and awkward and that he goes home every night knowing that all of the people around him just want his money and are willing to grit their teeth through the cringe. He has literally zero real friends. — Mac Mittens (@shi_tsprinkler) July 12, 2026

15.

The world’s first trillionaire also being the world’s loneliest person is way too on-brand https://t.co/6vB78dB2kF — Brenton (@seizethebanks) July 11, 2026

16.

It reminded celia of an SNL cold open.

Mike Myers impression of him is so spot on https://t.co/6cmOVmWB0k — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) July 11, 2026

‘Musk’ shows up at about 4:16.

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This viral clip of Elon Musk ‘doing Elon Musk things’ has a shot at being the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year – 23 epic facepalms

Source X Ethan Image Screengrab, Screengrab