Celebrity cringeworthy elon musk

Elon Musk ‘surprised’ a couple of his SpaceX workers, and reached previously unseen levels of cringe – 16 savage burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 13th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Just when you thought Elon Musk couldn’t be any cringier, he pulls a new level out of the bag, and it’s almost impressive. Almost.

How does he do it? It’s like a gift. A horrible, unwanted gift.

While X Ethan obviously thought the clip from October last year was a Musk triumph, leading us to suspect that X Ethan is another Musk alt account, a lot of the replies had very different ideas.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It reminded celia of an SNL cold open.

‘Musk’ shows up at about 4:16.

READ MORE

This viral clip of Elon Musk ‘doing Elon Musk things’ has a shot at being the most cringeworthy thing you’ll see this year – 23 epic facepalms

Source X Ethan Image Screengrab, Screengrab