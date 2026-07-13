Daniel Hannan wrote an article criticising the economic policies of Count Binface (including one that doesn’t exist) – 22 facepalms visible from Sigma IX

Politics count binface Daniel Hannan

We cross now to the world of Daniel Hannan – Lord Hannan these days, of course, having been rewarded in 2020 for being such a staunch advocate of Brexit.

Daniel Hannan. A Peer. Just when I thought we had hit the bottom… — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) December 22, 2020

Hannan is the brainiac who insisted that nobody was suggesting leaving the single market, although he also told us that –

Which is why we’re not too worried by his latest column, in which he outlines why Count Binface isn’t funny – and why his policy on price-capping kebabs would be a disaster for the kebab market.

This is truly amazing. Every sentence in this is joyful. pic.twitter.com/8kQgqrmSj4 — James Meadway (@meadwaj) July 11, 2026

The problem with that is that Count Binface doesn’t have a policy on price-capping kebabs. Wigan kebabs? Yes. 99 ice-creams? Yes. Kebabs? No.

A Wigan kebab, for those not in the know, is a pie on a barm cake – or however you refer to a bread roll in your part of the world.

The policy formed part of Count Binface’s manifesto for the Makerfield by-election, and is unlikely to be on the agenda for Clacton, so Lord Hannan is wrong twice over.

Despite that, he proudly shared his article that completely misses the satire of the Count’s policies.

“I’ll cut your taxes and raise everyone else’s”. The pledge happens to be Count Binface’s, but it’s what all the parties promise, and it’s why Britain is in such a mess.

Paywall down.https://t.co/4YhLLEXY1o — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) July 11, 2026

The reactions were no more scathing than the po-faced article deserved.

1.

The Telegraph has published a lengthy opinion piece attacking – seemingly entirely seriously – Count Binface’s economic policies https://t.co/DzVtk4c7T2 — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) July 12, 2026

2.

2026: Daniel Hannan criticises Count Binface for saying he'll cut taxes but raise everyone else's 2016: Is like Daniel Hanna saying that Brexit will not take us out of the EU Single Market, then Brexit taking us outside the EU Single Market Today, Daniel Hannan sits an an… pic.twitter.com/PSchZ0xUBi — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 12, 2026

3.

🚨 THEY’RE RATTLED BY THE BIN 😂🗑️ Daniel Hannan helped sell Britain Brexit. Now he’s written an entire page explaining why @CountBinface “is no laughing matter” and embodies “the sad state of our country”. No Daniel. The Bin is the response to the absurdity you helped create.… https://t.co/36cB8S1PVb — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) July 12, 2026

4.

Sorry but I’m a single issue voter and I really want to nationalize Adele. — ApeAge (@Dongkey_kong) July 12, 2026

5.

You're attacking the economic policies of a bin because you're so afraid he'll beat Farage. — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) July 12, 2026

6.

With a straight face, as the tragedy of Farage becomes farce, Brexiter Daniel Hannan critiques the Count’s manifesto in The Telegraph. This Daniel Hannan… https://t.co/GOCuNfmAkf pic.twitter.com/YLVmYpxKYn — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) July 12, 2026

7.

If you’re wondering why Britain is such a mess, it seems it’s nothing to do with austerity and Brexit and 14 years of government by a party who couldn’t even choose a leader they could stick with. It’s the fault of Count Binface: pic.twitter.com/tPgXwDnoQK — "Sources close to" Bob Borsley (@BobBorsley) July 12, 2026

8.

Mr Hannan, Count Binface is a satirical character. What he says is a laughing matter and your article concerning him certainly is extremely funny. Had no idea you could write satire. — Kevin MrR (@OtherMrR) July 11, 2026

9.

The joke is that that’s what most parties try to promise of course. Yet Hannan is too thick to get the joke. He should try analysing what little policy Farage has beyond legalising fox hunting, reducing crypto regulation (encouraging money laundering), removing worker’s rights…. — Jim Higham  (@JimHigham) July 12, 2026

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