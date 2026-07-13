Politics count binface Daniel Hannan

Daniel Hannan wrote an article criticising the economic policies of Count Binface (including one that doesn’t exist) – 22 facepalms visible from Sigma IX

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 13th, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Daniel Hannan – Lord Hannan these days, of course, having been rewarded in 2020 for being such a staunch advocate of Brexit.

Hannan is the brainiac who insisted that nobody was suggesting leaving the single market, although he also told us that –

There’d be no lorry jams

The upside of coronavirus was the return of the curtsy and the bow

Churchill wasn’t a racist because he wasn’t as bad as Hitler

Which is why we’re not too worried by his latest column, in which he outlines why Count Binface isn’t funny – and why his policy on price-capping kebabs would be a disaster for the kebab market.

The problem with that is that Count Binface doesn’t have a policy on price-capping kebabs. Wigan kebabs? Yes. 99 ice-creams? Yes. Kebabs? No.

A Wigan kebab, for those not in the know, is a pie on a barm cake – or however you refer to a bread roll in your part of the world.

The policy formed part of Count Binface’s manifesto for the Makerfield by-election, and is unlikely to be on the agenda for Clacton, so Lord Hannan is wrong twice over.

Despite that, he proudly shared his article that completely misses the satire of the Count’s policies.

The reactions were no more scathing than the po-faced article deserved.

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