Animals dogs funny headlines

Rescuers had to bring a dog down from Ben Nevis after she may have eaten cannabis, and the internet had a high old time – 17 favourite reactions

Poke Reporter. Updated July 13th, 2026

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Before we write another word, we want you to know that Tokyo, the black labrador rescued from Ben Nevis just over a week ago, has made a full recovery.

Now, let’s fill in the back story.

According to an article on the BBC News website, Tokyo and her owner, a dog trainer named Christina Bluhme, were up Ben Nevis when the poor dog collapsed and had to be stretchered down the mountain by a rescue team.

After a trip to the vet and plenty of loving care, she’s back to full health, and we’re all relieved to hear it.

However, the headline – and the accompanying photo – caught the internet’s attention and caused an outbreak of Two Ronnies-style reactions.

See for yourselves.

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