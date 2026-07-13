Rescuers had to bring a dog down from Ben Nevis after she may have eaten cannabis, and the internet had a high old time – 17 favourite reactions

Animals dogs funny headlines

Before we write another word, we want you to know that Tokyo, the black labrador rescued from Ben Nevis just over a week ago, has made a full recovery.

Now, let’s fill in the back story.

According to an article on the BBC News website, Tokyo and her owner, a dog trainer named Christina Bluhme, were up Ben Nevis when the poor dog collapsed and had to be stretchered down the mountain by a rescue team.

After a trip to the vet and plenty of loving care, she’s back to full health, and we’re all relieved to hear it.

Dog rescued from Ben Nevis suspected to have eaten discarded cannabis https://t.co/8mBzueV3mg — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 12, 2026

However, the headline – and the accompanying photo – caught the internet’s attention and caused an outbreak of Two Ronnies-style reactions.

See for yourselves.

1.

THESE FUCKING HASHEIDS, HONESTLY. MY TWITCH CHAT IS FULL OF THEM. https://t.co/lqROS22dDi — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) July 12, 2026

2.

Is he called Snoop? https://t.co/LyS2Q7Jr1t — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 12, 2026

3.

How high was he 🤔 https://t.co/UqtCUU5Hxe — richard (@Dickwith2dogs) July 12, 2026

4.

The sequel to Cocaine Bear, Cannabis Canine https://t.co/0Ryr2YddkK — Connor Wilson (@ConnorTWilson) July 12, 2026

5.

Have you ever really looked at your paw? https://t.co/1aUZxUUaPr pic.twitter.com/tnijkWnRhm — Horace Bastard Spellman (@HoraceSpellman9) July 12, 2026

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Poor baby I feel terrible for chuckling at the expression on his face 😂😭 https://t.co/NFFU7naM8D — Laura☁️✨ (@cinnabonbabyy) July 12, 2026

8.

Are we sure it wanted to be rescued https://t.co/1HMF87rYsR — Eris :³ (@Erisgig) July 12, 2026

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