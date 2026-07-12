The ‘Daily Mail’ journalist who said Jude Bellingham should be left off the World Cup squad is being absolutely ripped apart after England’s win in the semi-finals

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The consensus seems to be that Jude Bellingham is having a great World Cup.

But while chants of ‘Hey Jude’ ring out from the England fans in US stadiums, it’s worth keeping in mind that not everyone is a fan.

Take ‘Daily Mail’ sports journalist Craig Hope. Last year, he argued that the “divisive and petulant” Bellingham should not make the World Cup squad.

Hope has doubled down on his Bellingham criticism over the last year too.

You shouldn’t be to speak about football in this country, parasite scum @CraigHope_DM pic.twitter.com/WnJljAsTgY — ben🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bennufc_18) July 12, 2026

And given Bellingham’s decisive role in propelling England to the semis, people are more than happy to keep throwing the Mail article and headline back in Hope’s face.

For example, during last night’s game, Hope’s Twitter/X coverage and analysis was the primary target for fans’ ire.

England are level… Bellingham takes Gordon pass, strides into area & finishes low across keeper. Good team goal, with Anderson at source. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) July 11, 2026

Enjoy!

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This clown started a hate campaign against Bellingham and even in shame he’s still trying to downplay his importance. Your sorry ass couldn’t post about his second goal https://t.co/FTYzCkS1Cw pic.twitter.com/VfTGhDZ2GC — Nana (@NanaRMCF) July 11, 2026

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The Daily Mail said England should leave Jude Bellingham at home. A take that aged like milk left out in the Miami sun. https://t.co/kzUTZEAG6m — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 11, 2026

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This will go down as one of the worst, if not the worst opinion in the history of opinions https://t.co/RH6it33E4m — luke (@louorns) July 11, 2026

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If England wins the whole thing, Craig Hope should do the decent thing and quit his job. — Tweeting Carefully 💚 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@CarefulTweeter) July 11, 2026

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Man of the match Again! Eat my short #Dailywho pic.twitter.com/rYM5ZlUOgY — 🕉 Om Dr of 💙 – Humanist RenuMarley (@QueenPhoenix1) July 12, 2026

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Don’t even tweet his name you absolute clown — zeke🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ahmedvsdaworld) July 11, 2026

8.

You don't get to enjoy this. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) July 11, 2026

9.

This will haunt you lad! pic.twitter.com/1cZK7m7hWN — Andy Melville (@Andy_Melville) July 12, 2026

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I wouldn’t show my face in public let alone tweet about the game had I published this https://t.co/jmqIcOKWtJ pic.twitter.com/0mghj3DGVF — Ry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Rlufc96) July 12, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar