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The ‘Daily Mail’ journalist who said Jude Bellingham should be left off the World Cup squad is being absolutely ripped apart after England’s win in the semi-finals

Michael White. Updated July 12th, 2026

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The consensus seems to be that Jude Bellingham is having a great World Cup.

But while chants of ‘Hey Jude’ ring out from the England fans in US stadiums, it’s worth keeping in mind that not everyone is a fan.

Take ‘Daily Mail’ sports journalist Craig Hope. Last year, he argued that the “divisive and petulant” Bellingham should not make the World Cup squad.

Hope has doubled down on his Bellingham criticism over the last year too.

And given Bellingham’s decisive role in propelling England to the semis, people are more than happy to keep throwing the Mail article and headline back in Hope’s face.

For example, during last night’s game, Hope’s Twitter/X coverage and analysis was the primary target for fans’ ire.

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Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar