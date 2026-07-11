Politics Bayeux Tapestry

The Bayeux Tapestry is in the UK, and that’s one in the eye for John Redwood after he said it would only remind the English of their defeat

Poke Staff. Updated July 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In case you’d missed the news, the actual Bayeux Tapestry is currently in the UK, having travelled here secretly, under police escort.

If you were thinking of going to see it, you’re at least temporarily out of luck, because all the 2026 tickets have sold out, but we can guarantee that none of those tickets will have been snapped up by Brexiter John Redwood.

Offering us a loan of the Bayeux embroidery reminds us of the invasion and the way so many English were forced into serfdom by the Normans. It depicts the violent deaths of English soldiers.

And they have the nerve to call the Left snowflakes. The 2025 post resulted in quite the avalanche of mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages:1 2