The Bayeux Tapestry is in the UK, and that’s one in the eye for John Redwood after he said it would only remind the English of their defeat

Politics Bayeux Tapestry

In case you’d missed the news, the actual Bayeux Tapestry is currently in the UK, having travelled here secretly, under police escort.

The Bayeux Tapestry has arrived in the UK, for the first time since it is believed to have been created here nearly 1,000 years ago. Culture Editor Katie Razzall was there for #BBCBreakfast for the much anticipated moment it arrived at the British Museumhttps://t.co/sAdtA8bqi2 pic.twitter.com/VEKvmUA0Fr — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 10, 2026

If you were thinking of going to see it, you’re at least temporarily out of luck, because all the 2026 tickets have sold out, but we can guarantee that none of those tickets will have been snapped up by Brexiter John Redwood.

And they have the nerve to call the Left snowflakes. The 2025 post resulted in quite the avalanche of mockery.

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Fuck sake it was a thousand years ago! https://t.co/ybYepsRF0c — Clive Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) July 9, 2025

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Spot on! I was in Rome last year and they had a statue of the bloke who invaded England jn AD 43. ‘you insensitive b*stards’ I shouted at the local tour guides. https://t.co/PrgGjfL6oF pic.twitter.com/2ZGLCrkeKY — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) July 9, 2025

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Using modern definitions of nationalism is the wrong way to look at history. 1066 was the defeat of the Anglo-Saxon and Danish rule of England. "English" peasants were already serfs before the Conquest, don't make out it was a green and pleasant land before Hastings you tit https://t.co/NlujGMKqwr — History Matters (@HistMatters2020) July 9, 2025

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Bayeux Tapestry really triggers my Norman Conquest PTSD. I can still hear the horses and the clashing of swords in my nightmares… https://t.co/kPbaMKFdsI — Ashley ️⛏️ (@xashtreex) July 9, 2025

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And paintings of the battles of Waterloo and Trafalgar don’t offend you because you are on “this” side? Oh, of course, – you’re a politician! Nuff said. — Mike Batt (@Mike_Batt) July 9, 2025

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Plumbing the depth of stupid. Again. Will you ever find the bottom? — HRH BerkshireFX (@BerkshireFX) July 9, 2025

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You mean like the statue of Oliver Cromwell in Parliament Square reminds us of the brutal massacres of thousands at Wexford & Drogehda.

When Irish land was consficated & given to the English – and the Irish deported into slavery. https://t.co/V7TQDgHije — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) July 9, 2025

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Can’t believe it’s been nearly 958 years since them slags fired an arrow into King Harold’s eye it still freaks my nut out to this day. https://t.co/FVJojBd7Hn — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) July 9, 2025

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