Politics donald trump FIFA World Cup 2026 harry kane

Fans are angry with Harry Kane after he admitted to playing golf with bogey man Donald Trump – 16 reactions putting a damper on his winning weekend

Michael White. Updated July 12th, 2026

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Harry Kane is celebrating this weekend after captaining England to the World Cup semi-finals, where the Three Lions will play against Argentina.

But his big weekend has been overshadowed by his admission that he played golf with Donald Trump – leading to a backlash against the the stiker.

Trump himself had earlier praised Kane as a footballer and also as a golfer. And so when pressed about it, Kane said:

“I played ‌all right, to be honest. Yeah, we played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach, so yeah, when the president invites you somewhere…It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.”

And some people are not happy with our Harry about it.

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Source: Twitter/X/iMiaSanMia