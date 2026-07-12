Fans are angry with Harry Kane after he admitted to playing golf with bogey man Donald Trump – 16 reactions putting a damper on his winning weekend

Politics donald trump FIFA World Cup 2026 harry kane

Harry Kane is celebrating this weekend after captaining England to the World Cup semi-finals, where the Three Lions will play against Argentina.

But his big weekend has been overshadowed by his admission that he played golf with Donald Trump – leading to a backlash against the the stiker.

Harry Kane confirms he played golf with Donald Trump: "We played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and play golf with him"pic.twitter.com/LPBClmqvGi — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 11, 2026

Trump himself had earlier praised Kane as a footballer and also as a golfer. And so when pressed about it, Kane said:

“I played ‌all right, to be honest. Yeah, we played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach, so yeah, when the president invites you somewhere…It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.”

England captain Harry Kane has revealed he played a round of golf with President Donald Trump. Kane confirmed that the round took place in Palm Beach, Florida “about 18 months ago”, and said that it was a “unique experience”. More from @JackPittBrooke ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/ROQOWMM9bW — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 11, 2026

And some people are not happy with our Harry about it.

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I’m trying to ignore it https://t.co/2lq8lNRsHJ — mary (@theoceanblooms) July 11, 2026

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How could you do this to me goat pic.twitter.com/e6gvEcCzyy — Adam (@EpauletteShark9) July 11, 2026

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I've lost a bit of respect for him. What the fuck — Mitch 🇦🇺 (@Motchell9) July 11, 2026

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Opinion on him has just gone down a bit sadly https://t.co/gLOmf36Yzk — Billy (@_billyreid) July 11, 2026

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There's no way @Erling would agree to meet Trump let alone play golf with him…. poor PR judgement from Harry Kane…. — David Yelland (@davidyelland) July 11, 2026

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woke 2.0 can't come soon enough like why are you freely admitting this https://t.co/TWpcbOl3LB — bethany (@thenightbethore) July 11, 2026

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I mean genuinely am I living in a different reality to everyone else? THE GUY IS A WAR CRIMINAL CAPTURING PRESIDENTS DROPPING MISSILES ON SCHOOLS KILLING CHILDREN https://t.co/bCWI8lk0j4 — ollie (@olliefirth_) July 11, 2026

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Nothing to see here. Just the England captain saying it’s a “surreal experience” meeting the US President that has spent months bombing countless countries and supplying the weapons for a genocide. https://t.co/5EtBNav1IK — Hamza Yusuf (@Hamza_a96) July 11, 2026

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I think I’m living in a different reality to everyone else. This is how bad people get into and stay in positions of power when other people (who aren’t bad) choose to go along with whatever they say and ask. https://t.co/ogcKERq3Bc — Annemarie Dray (@AnnemarieDray) July 11, 2026

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It's disappointing, especially from Kane who you would expect to know and do better. People also need to stop infantilising footballers as if they are not aware of their words, actions, and who they interact with. Kane isn't a child, he's brought this on himself https://t.co/GWHOBYquUV — Tino (@Va7ent1no) July 11, 2026

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Me for the good of the nation tonight https://t.co/Z3whvMEjvF pic.twitter.com/tBc8vGqaF2 — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) July 11, 2026

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What’s wrong with footballers these days? It’s not even a lack of backbone anymore, some of them are just oddly proud of it. Kane casually talking about playing golf with Trump and calling the whole thing surreal is beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/4Jev7sCGI1 — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 11, 2026

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Harry Kane with one sentence tanked the PR Jude Bellingham’s pretty face and endearing personality built for England during this World Cup — ● ᴥ ● (@yor_eyes_tell) July 11, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/iMiaSanMia