What small things do film-makers keep getting wrong about life? 17 of the pettiest pet peeves

Entertainment films

You may be able to suspend disbelief enough to accept that a race of aliens can transform themselves from your classic robot look to a range of different vehicles, but can you accept that Megan Fox can be caught up in a battle for the survival of the planet without chipping any of her acrylics?

In the world of entertainment, it can be the small things that shatter the illusion, and this question wanted to tease them out.

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