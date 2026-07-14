Laura Ingraham called Donald Trump an alpha male who drives liberal men crazy and suffered a reality check visible from space

Politics Alpha males donald trump Laura Ingraham

Put on the hazmat suit, we’re switching the channel to Fox News.

One of the longest tenured screaming heads at the alt-right news network went out of her way to re-establish her bonafides as someone who will say or do anything necessary to please the dear leader.

Laura Ingraham has been contributing to the network for almost two full decades. Clearly all of that time swimming through the ultra-conservative cesspool has poisoned her brain, otherwise, she wouldn’t have said the following about Donald Trump:

Ingraham: Men don’t like liberals. Normal men like strength, patriotism and common sense. Alpha male Trump has driven Democrats bonkers pic.twitter.com/sfJVxvu5tS — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026

If she has to say stuff like this to keep her job, maybe it’s not a job worth keeping?

The alternative, that she actually believes this stuff, is even worse.

Everyone online was quick to point out the absurdity of Ingraham’s horrible take.

1.

The alpha male with the hairpiece, the platform shoes, obvious senility, and fecal incontinence. And his VP with the eyeliner. Good call. https://t.co/qvUvMRWfqH — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 14, 2026

2.

Imagine thinking the biggest snowflake on the planet who shrinks away from any woman, is an alpha male. — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) July 13, 2026

3.

You mean the guy who is hiding his baldness with a horrific wrapped around do, wears orange makeup, a girdle, diapers, leg braces, shoe lifts and wears concealer on his bruised hands? That Alpha male? — PaigeSmellsSex&CandyInGQP&Church 🟧🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@HedFulofDreams) July 13, 2026

4.

“Alpha male” Trump is an 80-year-old man who spends more time on makeup, décor, TV ratings, and social media feuds than most desperate housewives. Because nothing screams rugged masculinity like throwing narcissistic tantrums because someone made fun of your small crowd size. https://t.co/XWbdBaeQQS — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) July 14, 2026

5.

Trump is an alpha male the same way Joffrey Baratheon was an alpha male https://t.co/DtYu5fbFwx — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) July 14, 2026

6.

Weak men think Trump is a strong man. https://t.co/yPxEQcvqUZ — ⚖️Powerful Mel Ankoly #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) July 14, 2026

7.

Republican men are afraid of strength, patriotism and common sense. https://t.co/5G1s2jfNVD — Nasty Woman (@HandToForehead) July 14, 2026

8.