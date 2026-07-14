Politics Alpha males donald trump Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham called Donald Trump an alpha male who drives liberal men crazy and suffered a reality check visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated July 14th, 2026

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Put on the hazmat suit, we’re switching the channel to Fox News.

One of the longest tenured screaming heads at the alt-right news network went out of her way to re-establish her bonafides as someone who will say or do anything necessary to please the dear leader.

Laura Ingraham has been contributing to the network for almost two full decades. Clearly all of that time swimming through the ultra-conservative cesspool has poisoned her brain, otherwise, she wouldn’t have said the following about Donald Trump:

If she has to say stuff like this to keep her job, maybe it’s not a job worth keeping?

The alternative, that she actually believes this stuff, is even worse.

Everyone online was quick to point out the absurdity of Ingraham’s horrible take.

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